MYIR unveils Renesas RZ/G2L based embedded modules

Mar 29, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 111 views

MYIR launched today a CPU module based on the Renesas RZ/G2L System-on-Chip optimized for HMI, IoT and embedded devices with video capabilities. The MYC-G2LX CPU module is equipped with up to 2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC and support for Linux.

The MYC-G2LX is featured in a very similar form factor as the MYC-YT507H (ALLWINNER T507-H) module launched last year.

  • R9A07G044L23GBG — Dual-core ARM Cortex-A55 (up to 1.2GHz) w/ FPU, Single Arm Cortex-M33 (up to 200MHz); Arm Mali-G31 (up to 500MHz); Video codec H.264

 
RZ/G2L block diagram (left) and MYC-G2LX block diagram (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The standard variant comes with 1GB/2GB DDR4 and 8GB eMMC. However, the module can be optionally configured with up to 4GB of DDR4 and 16GB/32GB of eMMC flash. 

The MYC-G2LX also integrates a Renesas Power Module IC and up to 32 Kbit EEPROM. Additionally, the module provides up to 118 GPIOs with support for USB, ethernet, camera inputs, display outputs, etc.


MYC-G2LX CPU module
(click images to enlarge)

The company has also unveiled a compatible development board providing access to peripherals such as 1x GbE LAN ports, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0 ports, 1x RGB connector, 1x LVDS connector, 1x MIPI CSI connector, a 40-pin expansion pin header and many other peripherals.

 
MYD-YG2LX dev board bottom view (left) and top view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

MYIR indicates that the development board supports Linux 5.10 and Android OS. Additionally, they will provide peripheral drivers to speed up product development. See the Software section on the product page for more details.

Specification listed for the MYC-YT507H CPU module:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4G DDR4
    • 32KB EEPROM
    • Up to 32GB eMMC
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x RGMII
  • Display:
    • 1x MIPI DSI
    • 1x RGB
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI CSI
    • 1x Parallel CSI
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 118 GPIOs
    • 4x I2C, 3x SPI, 2x CAN
    • 2x SCI, 5x SCIF
    • 8x ADC, 2x CAN
    • 4x SSI, 1x SRC
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Power:
    • RAA215300 PMIC
    • 5V/1A DC 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 45mm x 43mm
    • 1.0mm pitch 222-pin stamp hole expansion interface

Further information

The MYC-YT507H CPU module and its development board start at $34.80 and $119.00 respectively. Refer to the MYC-YT507H product page for more information.

