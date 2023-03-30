MYIR unveils Renesas RZ/G2L based embedded modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

MYIR launched today a CPU module based on the Renesas RZ/G2L System-on-Chip optimized for HMI, IoT and embedded devices with video capabilities. The MYC-G2LX CPU module is equipped with up to 2GB DDR4, 8GB eMMC and support for Linux.

The MYC-G2LX is featured in a very similar form factor as the MYC-YT507H (ALLWINNER T507-H) module launched last year.

