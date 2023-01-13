SoC-FPGA Solution based on Multicore RISC-V architecture

SoC-FPGA Solution based on Multicore RISC-V architectureJan 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 81 views
Aries Embedded launched this week two embedded platforms based on Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA architecture. According to the company, “the M100PFS SoM integrates a hardened real-time, Linux capable, RISC-V-based MPU subsystem on the mid-range PolarFire SoCFPGA family.”
The standard M100FPS SoM integrates the MPFS025T FPGA, although it can be configured with the other two variants with more Logic Elements.
- Microsemi PolarFire SoC FPGA:
- MPFS025T – 23KLE, 68 math blocks, 4x SERDES 12.5Gbit/s, 2x PCIe root port/end point
- MPFS095T – 93KLE, 292 math blocks, 4x SERDES 12.5Gbit/s, 2x PCIe root port/end point
- MPFS160T – 161KLE, 498 math blocks, 8x SERDES 12.5Gbit/s, 2x PCIe root port/end point
- MPFS250T – 254KLE, 784 math blocks, 16x SERDES 12.5Gbit/s, 2x PCIe root port/end point
- Quad 64-bit RV64GC cores (up to 667 MHz)
- 64-bit RV64IMAC monitor core (up to 667 MHz)