SoC-FPGA Solution based on Multicore RISC-V architecture

Aries Embedded launched this week two embedded platforms based on Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA architecture. According to the company, “the M100PFS SoM integrates a hardened real-time, Linux capable, RISC-V-based MPU subsystem on the mid-range PolarFire SoCFPGA family.”

The standard M100FPS SoM integrates the MPFS025T FPGA, although it can be configured with the other two variants with more Logic Elements.

