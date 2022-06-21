All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SolidRun releases SOM module based on 64-bit Renesas RZ/G2LC SoC

Jun 21, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 105 views

SolidRun announced today a partnership with Renesas Electronics at Embedded World. According to SolidRun, the RZ/G2LC is the first System on Module (SOM) based on the 64-bit RZ/G2LC System on Chip from Renesas. The company is expecting to target applications such as IoT solutions, video surveillance, HMI applications and industrial automation solutions. 

The compact SOM module integrates up to two Cortex-A55 processors with a frequency up to 1.20GHz and a Cortex-M33 for secured IoT applications. The device also features an Arm Mali-G31 GPU for image processing and AI inference with support for OpenGL/CL 2.0.

RZ/G2LC SOM 
(click image to enlarge)

The RZ/G2LC SOM provides up to 1GB DDR4, 8GB of eMMC storage and QSPI support. SD support is provided only if Wi-Fi or eMMC features are omitted.

For connectivity, there is support for onboard Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and 100Base-T (ethernet). There is one MIPI-DSI for video output and a single camera interface via MIPI-CSI. 

RZ/G2LC SOM block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, SolidRun mentioned they are offering the option to make these SOMs pin-to-pin compatible with other i.MX8 Mini SOMs from them to avoid possible shortage problems in the future.

The compact module measures about 47 x 30mm and they are also available for industrial temperatures i.e. -40°C to 85°C. 

The company is also offering the Hummingboard RZ/G2LC Single Board Computer to get access to all the hardware peripherals from the RZ/G2LC SoM.

HUMMINGBOARD RZ/G2LC SBC
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the RZ/G2LC SOM includes:

  • Processor System:
    • Renesas RZ/G2LC with  2x Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.2GHz) and 1x Cortex-M33
    • Arm Mali-G31
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB DDR4 with inline ECC
    • 8GB eMMC
    • QSPI
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x MIPI-DSI
    • 1x I2S
  • Camera:
    • 1 x MIPI-CSI-2
  • Connectivity:
    • 100BASE-T
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n
    • BT 4.2
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 3x Hirose DF40 connectors
    • 3x UART, 2x SPI, 3x I2C
    • 2x CAN, GPIOs, PWM
  • Other Features:
    • JTAG for debugging
  • OS Support:
    • Linux
    • Yocto
  • Power:
    • 3.3V – 5V
  • Operating temperature:
    •  0°C to 70°C (commercial)
    • -40°C to 85°C (industrial)
  • Dimensions:
    • 47 x 30mm

For reference, here are the specifications listed for the HUMMINGBOARD RZ/G2LC SBC:

  • Processor System:
    • Renesas RZ/G2LC with  2x Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.2GHz) and 1x Cortex-M33
    • Arm Mali-G31
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 2GB LPDDR4
    • 8GB eMMC
    • MicroSD
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x micro HDMI
    • 1x I2S
  • Camera:
    • 1 x MIPI-CSI-2
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000
      1x 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (2.4/5 GHz)
  • Expansion:
    • 1xmikroBUS header
    • 1x Mini PCIe with SIM holder
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 3x Hirose DF40 connectors
    • 3x UART, 2x SPI, 3x I2C
    • 2x CAN, GPIOs, PWM
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button
    • 1x Configurable push button
    • LED indicators
    • RTC
  • Power:
    • 9V-36V
  • Operating temperature:
    •  0°C to 70°C (commercial)
    • -40°C to 85°C (industrial)
  • Dimensions:
    • 100 x 70mm

 Further information

According to the press release, these RZ/G2LC SOMs are available for $67 on SolidRun’s website. The company will also provide BSPs, software distribution and other resources to expedite product development processes. 

 

