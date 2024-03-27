Achronix and Bluespec Launch Linux-Ready RISC-V Processors for Speedster7t FPGAs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, in partnership with Bluespec, Inc., has unveiled a new line of Linux-compatible RISC-V soft processors tailored for the Achronix Speedster7t FPGA series. This integration uniquely combines Bluespec’s RISC-V processors with Achronix’s 2D Network-on-Chip (NoC) architecture, enhancing FPGA design scalability and integration capabilities.

Built on TSMC’s 7nm FinFET process, the Speedster7t FPGAs are optimized for high-bandwidth applications, integrating an advanced 2D NoC, machine learning processors for AI/ML workloads, and offering high-speed interfaces like GDDR6, 400G Ethernet, and PCIe Gen5. These elements come together to provide ASIC-level performance while maintaining FPGA flexibility.

These new RISC-V soft processors present diverse architectural options, RV32I or RV64I, and an up to five-stage CPU pipeline, operating at peak frequencies of 225 MHz, achieving 1.72 CoreMarks/MHz They support a range of instruction extensions, such as multiplication, atomic operations, compressed instructions, and both single and double-precision floating-point calculations.