CanMV K230 features dual RISC-V processors and KPU

CanMV K230 features dual RISC-V processors and KPUOct 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 252 views
AnalogLamb recently featured a new development platform powered by the Kendryte K230 chip which incorporates two RISC-V C908 cores and a new generation Knowledge Process Unit for AI computing. The Kendryte K230 aims for applications such as robotics, computer vision, and other smart applications.
The product page indicates that the Kendryte K230 chip has the following architecture:
- CPU:
- Core1 – 64bit, RISC-V processor, (up to 1.6GHz), supports RISC-V Vector Extension 1.0 specification w/ FPU, VPU
- Core0 – 64bit, RISC-V processor, (up to 800MHz), supports RISC-V 64GCB instruction set
- DPU:
- Using 3D structured light depth calculation; Typical performance is 1280×800@30fps
- VPU:
- Video encoding/decoding – H.264/H.265/JPEG/MJPEG, 4K@40fps/20fps