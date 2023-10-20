All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

CanMV K230 features dual RISC-V processors and KPU

Oct 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 252 views

AnalogLamb recently featured a new development platform powered by the Kendryte K230 chip which incorporates two RISC-V C908 cores and a new generation Knowledge Process Unit for AI computing. The Kendryte K230 aims for applications such as robotics, computer vision, and other smart applications.

The product page indicates that the Kendryte K230 chip has the following architecture: 

  • CPU: 
    • Core1 – 64bit, RISC-V processor, (up to 1.6GHz), supports RISC-V Vector Extension 1.0 specification w/ FPU, VPU
    • Core0  –  64bit, RISC-V processor, (up to 800MHz), supports RISC-V 64GCB instruction set
  • DPU: 
    • Using 3D structured light depth calculation; Typical performance is 1280×800@30fps
  • VPU:
    • Video encoding/decoding – H.264/H.265/JPEG/MJPEG, 4K@40fps/20fps


Kendryte K230 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Additionally, the chip features a KPU (Knowledge Process Unit) for intelligent computing and provides multi-precision AI computing power with INT8 and INT16 support. It’s compatible with popular AI computing frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, among others.


Kendryte K230 performance
(click image to enlarge)

Furthermore, the K230 chip incorporates several dedicated hardware acceleration units, including image 2D engine, AI 2D engine, 2.5D GPU, and 3D depth engine for tasks involving image processing, video analysis, audio applications, and AI-based functions.

     
CanMV-K230 bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

The 40-pin expansion header offers extensive connectivity options, including up to 29x GPIO pins, 5x PWM channels, 4x I2C interfaces, 2x I2C interfaces, etc. Additional technical details can be found on the Kendryte GitHub repository.

Specifications listed for the CanMV-K230 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB DDR3
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • QSPI Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 100Mbps Ethernet
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x MIPI DSI (1080@60fps)
    • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    •  3x MIPI CSI 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB2.0 OTG
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin expansion header
  • Mechanical:
    • 56 x 85mm

Further information

The CanMV-K230 is priced at $49.88 (shipping not included) which can be found on the AnalogLamb online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...