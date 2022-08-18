All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
5” Rugged handheld computer integrates an 8-core CPU and runs on Android 11.0

Aug 17, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 228 views

The E500RM9 by Winmate, is a handheld rugged computer featuring a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 (up to 2.0GHz). The device also includes dual cameras, capacitive touchscreen, dual SIM slots, a 20Hr battery and many other optional upgrades.

The E500RM9 comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and Micro SD card support. The 5” capacitive multi-touchscreen has a resolution of 1280×720, a contrast ratio of 800:1 and a panel brightness of 500 nits. 

E500RM9 front (left) and back (right)
The handheld device features a 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera that has an LED auxiliary light. According to the product page, there is an option to substitute the front camera with a barcode reader. 


E500RM9 dimensions
For connectivity, there is support for WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS and optional 4G/LTE. The default model configuration includes sensors such as acceleration, gyro, e-compass and ambient light. 

E500RM9 peripherals
The optional peripherals include a NFC reader/writer, a smart card reader (ISO7816 Part 1.2.3), a fingerprint reader and a 1D/2D barcode reader. The E500RM9 can also withstand water, dust, extreme temperatures (IP65 rating) and it’s compliant with MIL-STD-810H.

Specifications listed for the E500RM9 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Arm A73 quad-core (up to 2.0 GHz) and Arm A53 quad-core (up to 2.0GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Internal Storage
    • 1 x Micro SD Card Slot
  • Display:
    • 1280 x 720 resolution
    • Capacitive Touchscreen supports gloves and rain mode
  • Audio:
    • 1x Audio Combo connector
    • 2x Built-in Mic
    • 1x Speaker, 1x Receiver
  • Camera:
    • 8MP front Camera
    • 13MP Camera with LED Auxiliary Light (Auto Focus)
  • Connectivity:
    • Bluetooth/WLAN support
    • GPS/AGPS
    • 4G/LTE (optional)
    • 2x SIM Card Slot
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x Volume +/-, 1x Power Button
    • 3x Function Button, 1x Home, 1x Menu, 1x Esc
  • Other Features:
    • Ambient Light Sensor
    • E-Compass, Gyro and Acceleration Sensors
    • NFC (Read/Write, P2P mode) (optional)
    • Smart Card Reader (optional)
    • Fingerprint Reader (optional)
    • 1D/2D Barcode Reader (Optional)
  • Power:
    • 3.7V 3900mAh (20Hr)
    • 5V/2A Adapter
    • Hot swappable function (optional)
  • Operating temperature:
    • -10°C to 50°C (Battery mode)
  • OS:
    • Android 11.0
  • Dimensions:
    • 85.9 x 163.2 x 22.5 mm
  • Weight:
    • 315g

 Further information

The company didn’t provide pricing information. Refer to the E500RM9 product page for additional details. 

