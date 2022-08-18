5” Rugged handheld computer integrates an 8-core CPU and runs on Android 11.0

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The E500RM9 by Winmate, is a handheld rugged computer featuring a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 (up to 2.0GHz). The device also includes dual cameras, capacitive touchscreen, dual SIM slots, a 20Hr battery and many other optional upgrades.



The E500RM9 comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and Micro SD card support. The 5” capacitive multi-touchscreen has a resolution of 1280×720, a contrast ratio of 800:1 and a panel brightness of 500 nits.