i.MX8M Mini powers Pico-ITX board and supports Yocto-based Linux distributions

The eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm is a Single Board Computer (SBC) which comes in a small Pico-ITX form factor and it’s powered by NXP’s i.MX8M Mini System on Chip (SoC). This compact device was designed to run 24/7 to suit applications such as kiosks , digital signage displays, smart home appliances etc.



DATA MODUL has designed this SBC to be coupled with NXP’s i.MX8M Mini Dual Cortex-A53 (up to 1800 MHz) or its Quad-core version. Both CPU models integrate a GCNanoUltra GPU with a 2D/3D accelerator and they include up to 512KB L2 in Cache memory.