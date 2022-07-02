All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
i.MX8M Mini powers Pico-ITX board and supports Yocto-based Linux distributions

Jul 1, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 195 views

The eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm is a Single Board Computer (SBC) which comes in a small Pico-ITX form factor and it’s powered by NXP’s i.MX8M Mini System on Chip (SoC). This compact device was designed to run 24/7 to suit applications such as kiosks , digital signage displays, smart home appliances etc.

DATA MODUL has designed this SBC to be coupled with NXP’s i.MX8M Mini Dual Cortex-A53 (up to 1800 MHz) or its Quad-core version. Both CPU models integrate a GCNanoUltra GPU with a 2D/3D accelerator and they include up to 512KB L2 in Cache memory.

eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm front
(click image to enlarge)

The eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm has up to 4GB of onboard LPDDR4 along with 64GB of onboard eMMC storage. For additional storage, there is support for an SD card socket and M.2 B-Key socket. 

The device offers a customizable graphics interface via mezzanine module with support for one 4-lane MIPI-DSI, one dual-channel 24-bit, one 24-bit RGB and one HDMI 1.2a. The max resolution supported is 1920×1080 @60fps according to the datasheet.

eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm back
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, there is support for one Gigabit ethernet port (Qualcomm AR8031 PHY), one Nano SIM card slot and a M.2 Key-B socket for WLAN/BT. 

The eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm can be powered with only 5V, but it offers a wide voltage input ranging from 12 to 24V via USB 2.0 (500 mA max). Backlight displays can also be powered through the 12/24V input. 

 
eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The commercial operating temperature supported ranges 0°C to +70°C while its industrial operating temperature extends from -40°C to +85°C. However, the company mentioned that the maximum processor speed reduces to 1600MHz for the industrial grade CPU.

Specifications listed for the eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm include:

  • Processor System:
    • NXP i.MX8M Mini Dual, Cortex-A53 @1800 MHz with 2C and 512KB L2 Cache
    • NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad, Cortex-A53 @1800 MHz with 4C and 512KB L2 Cache
    • GCNanoUltra GPU with 2D/3D accelerator
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4 GB LPDDR4 (onboard)
    • 64GB eMMC (onboard)
    • 1x Micro-SD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x 4-lane MIPI DSI 
    • 1x dual-channel 24-bit LVDS 
    • 1x 24-bit RGB 
    • HDMI 1.2a
    • Up to Full HD 1920×1080 @60fps
  • Connectivity:
  • USB:
    • 2 x USB 2.0 (Type-A)
    • 1 x USB2.0 (Micro Type-B)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x I²C, 1x I2S, 3x GPIO
    • 2x SPI (1x CAN over SPI optional via I/O module)
    • 4x UARTs (1x RS485 over UART optional via I/O module)
    • 1x PCIe 2.0 Lane on M.2 Key-B socket
  • OS Support:
    • Linux (Yocto) Kernel 5.10
  • Power:
    • 12V to 24V (+/-10%), optional +5V (+/-5%)
  • Operating temperature:
    • 0C to 70°C
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Dimensions:
    •  72 x 100mm (Pico ITX form factor)

 Further information

DATA MODUL has not revealed the price for the eDM-SBC-iMX8Mm. For more information, refer to its product page

 

