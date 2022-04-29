Apcsilmic releases ARM based Dot 1 Mini PC with optional 4G LTE support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Dot 1 is a compact ARM computer that comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. The standard Dot 1 variant costs $220 and is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage; alternatively the Dot 1 offers 4G LTE support for $20 more.



The Dot 1 is built around the fanless Snapdragon 7C from Qualcomm, which is a SoC (System on Chip) that features 8 cores (2x Cortex A76, 6x Cortex A55) and an Adreno 610 GPU. The maximum frequency for the Snapdragon 7C is 2.4GHz.

Dot 1 Mini PC, front and back

(click images to enlarge)

The mini PC offers two additional variants which upgrades the RAM and offers a larger storage capacity (6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB). All variants feature 2x HDMI ports, 1x GbE port, 2x USB2.0 ports, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 and an optional 4G antenna with a SIM card slot and a SMA antenna. It’s also enabled to run two simultaneous 2k displays (2560×1440 pixels).





Dot 1 Mini PC w/ dual display support

(click images to enlarge)

The standard Dot 1 mini PC comes with a power cord, an HDMI cable, a Wi-Fi antenna, a user manual, a monitor mount, a user manual and the optional 4G antenna.





Items included with the Dot 1 Mini PC

(click images to enlarge)

Windows 11 is installed (unlicensed) by default on the Dot 1, although its hardware is capable of supporting Chrome OS and Ubuntu. Apsilmic doesn’t offer images for such operating systems so it mainly depends on the users.

Specifications listed for the Dot 1 Mini PC include:

Processor System: Qualcomm SC7180 (up to 2.4GHz) Adreno 618 GPU

Memory/storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage support (standard) 6GB RAM + 128GB storage support 8GB RAM + 256GB storage support

Display: 2x HDMI ports (up to 2560×1440 pixels)

Connectivity: 10/100M Gigabit Ethernet port 5th Gen. Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz + 5Ghz) Bluetooth 5.1 4G LTE w/ SIM card slot & SMA antenna (optional)

Expansion: MicroSD card support (all variants)

Other features: 2x USB 2.0 1x USB 3.0 3.5mm MIC input 3.5mm stereo audio jack

Power: 12V (DC jack input)



Further information

Apsilmic mentions that the Windows license can be purchased directly from them or from Microsoft to activate Windows. For more information refer to Apcsilmic’s website.