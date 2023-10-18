Edge AI Panel PC with 2.3TOPS NPU and PoE optional support

Edge AI Panel PC with 2.3TOPS NPU and PoE optional supportOct 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 78 views
Estone Technology recently unveiled the PPC-4910, an industrial Panel PC powered by the i.MX 8M Plus quad-core processor and designed to cater to a wide range of applications, including automation, HMI, vending machines, and interactive IoT solutions. The PPC-4910 also offers versatile connectivity options, supporting dual GbE, Wi-Fi/BT, capacitive touch screen and multiple serial interfaces.
The PPC-4910 is equipped with the NXP i.MX 8M Plus, a high-performance processor that offers a guaranteed 10-year lifespan, as indicated in the product brief.
- NXP i.MX 8M Plus — Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 1.8GHz); Single core Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU