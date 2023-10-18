All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Edge AI Panel PC with 2.3TOPS NPU and PoE optional support

Oct 17, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 78 views

Estone Technology recently unveiled the PPC-4910, an industrial Panel PC powered by the i.MX 8M Plus quad-core processor and designed to cater to a wide range of applications, including automation, HMI, vending machines, and interactive IoT solutions. The PPC-4910 also offers versatile connectivity options, supporting dual GbE, Wi-Fi/BT, capacitive touch screen and multiple serial interfaces.

The PPC-4910 is equipped with the NXP i.MX 8M Plus, a high-performance processor that offers a guaranteed 10-year lifespan, as indicated in the product brief.

  • NXP i.MX 8M Plus — Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 (up to 1.8GHz); Single core Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 800MHz); 2.3 TOPS NPU


PPC-4910 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

It features onboard LPDDR4 memory with a capacity of up to 4GB. Additionally, the device includes onboard iNAND flash (default 16GB), a micro SD slot, and a 265K EEPROM with write protect control, ensuring efficient and versatile storage options.


PPC-4910 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The display, a 10.1” TFT active matrix LED backlight, features a resolution of 1280 x 800 and a luminance of up to 1000 cd/m2. The enclosure is both robust and durable, constructed from aluminum and steel, with an IP65-compliant front panel featuring tempered glass.

In terms of connectivity, the PPC-4910 offers on-board WiFi/BT, RS-232/485/CAN, GPIO ports, and various USB options.


PPC-4910
(click images to enlarge)

The PPC-4910 operates within a temperature range of 0°C to 60°C and can withstand storage temperatures from -20°C to 70°C, with an operating humidity range of 10 to 95%. It also supports a variety of mounting options and is compatible with operating systems like Android 10, Yocto Embedded Linux, and Debian Linux.

Specifications listed for the PPC-4910 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Onboard LPDDR4
    • Onboard iNAND flash
    • 265K EEPROMl
    • 1x Micro SD slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE w/ PoE (optional), 
    • 1x RGMII or PCIe GbE (optional)
    • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (AP6255/56) module, 802.11 b/g/n/ac + BT v5.0
  • Display/Audio:
    • 10.1” up to 1000 nits LCD panel w/ projected capacitive touch screen
    • 1x mono Class D speaker, up to 2W(4Ω) or stereo line-out
  • Camera:
    • Dual MIPI CSI  for customization
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS-232/RS-485/CAN
    • 2x GPIOs (via terminal block)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0 or 1x USB3.0 Type A
    • 2x USB 2.0 pin header
    • 1x USB Type C 3.0 OTG
  • Other Features:
    • Watchdog time built-in
    • RTC backup battery
  • Power:
    • 9V-24VDC, 12V DC or 24VDC/AC
    • PoE (optional)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0 to 60°C
  • Mechanical:
    • Aluminum + Steel enclosure
    • 256 x 173 x 39.5 mm
    • Fanless cooling

Further information

Estone Technology didn’t provide pricing information for this device. Refer to the PPC-4910 product page for more details.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

