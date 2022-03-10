IP67-protected panel PCs run Linux on i.MX8M Mini

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

iWave’s rugged, IP67-protected “iW-639RH” panel PC is available in 7- and 10.1-inch sizes and runs Linux and Android on an i.MX8M Mini. Specs include 2x GbE, 2x CAN, 3x COM, 3x USB, DIO, ADC, and M.2 B-key.



iWave has announced an IP67-rated HMI panel computer designed for outdoor applications in areas such as mining, agriculture equipment, construction machinery, marine equipment, locomotives, and warehouse machinery. The i.MX8M Mini powered iW-639RH comes with high-luminosity 7- or 10.1-inch touchscreens

The iW-639RH ships with a feature-rich SDK with Linux 5.4.70 and Android 9.0.0 that integrates various CAN and Modbus protocols. The SDK includes web and remote desktop applications, GUI libraries, analog video streamers, and more. Automotive protocol stacks are available on demand.







iW-639RH 7-inch (left) and 10.1-inch (middle) models

(click image to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The iW-639RH is possibly built on a modified version of iWave’s i.MX8M Mini powered iW-RainboW-G34S Pico-ITX SBC. If so, you would never know it from the port placement since the touch panel system uses rugged M12 connectors to maintain its IP67 protection against water and dust.

The system uses the Quad version of the NXP’s Mini with 4x Cortex-A53 cores @ 1.6GHz, a 400MHz Cortex-M4F, Vivante 3D and 2D GPUs, and an HD-ready VPU. The panel PC provides 1GB or 2GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. There is also a wireless module with 802.11ac and BLE 5.0.

The projected capacitive multi-touch touchscreens include a 7-inch, 1024 x 600 model with up to 850 cd/m2 brightness and a 16:9 aspect ratio. There is also a 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 model with 800 cd/m2 and 16:10 ratio.







iW-639RH port detail (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Major ports include 2x GbE with optional PoE+, 2x USB 2.0, USB OTG, RS232, 2x RS485, and 2x CAN FD. Other interfaces include 2x-in 2x-out DIO (sinking) at up to 36V and 4x analog inputs at 4-20mA or 12V. There is also a peripheral expansion connector for “Plug and Play wireless module & Sensor” with UART, I2C, and SPI signals.

The iW-639RH has a combo output with audio and CVBS video plus a separate buzzer or speaker. The system provides 4x analog video inputs and optional MIPI-CSI. You also get an M.2 B-key slot with PCIe 2.0 and USB 2.0 designed for LTE/GPS or SSD. A micro-SIM or eSIM slot is available along with an external antenna. Other features include a configurable keypad, a watchdog, an RTC with coin-cell battery, and VESA, panel, and RAM mounting.

The panel PC is powered by a wide-range input which is variably listed as 9-24VDC or 12-36VDC. There is also a connector for an optional 7.4V Li-Poly battery for backup. The aluminum constructed system has a -20 to 65°C operating range with 95% @ 40°C humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the iW-639RH. More information may be found in iWave’s announcement and product page.

