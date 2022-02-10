Apollo Lake panel PCs are ready for the slime and grime

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Avalue’s 15-inch and 21.5-inch “SPC-series” panel PCs combine an Apollo Lake SoC with IP66 and IP69K waterproofing, M12 ports, acid-alkali and bacteria resistance, and sunlight-readable screens.



Avalue announced a pair of rugged SPC-series panel PCs. The 15-inch SPC-1533-B1 and 21-inch SPC-2133-B1 support Linux, Android x86 8.1, or Win 10, running on a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J3455 with 10W TDP from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The mainboard is Avalue’s EMX-APLP thin Mini-ITX board.

The SPC-series is designed for harsh and wet conditions, environments with high humidity, dirt, grease and/or chemical hazards, and applications in which chemical cleaning agents are used. The system is especially suitable for meat processing, food and beverage production lines, wastewater/ waste treatment plants, chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, and smart agriculture/ fishery/ husbandry industries.







SPC-1533-B1, front and back





The SPC-1533-B1 and 21-inch SPC-2133-B1 are constructed with an SUS304 stainless steel exterior that is “impact-resistant, long-term wear-resistant and highly acid-alkali resistant,” says Avalue. The systems are also protected against oxidation and bacteria growth. Optionally, you can move up to 316 medical-grade stainless steel.

The SPC-series is equipped with 5x rugged, sealed M12 ports. The systems have a waterproof rating of “Full system IP66, IP69K,” which presumably means that only the screen is supported with the more rigorous, washdown-resistance IP69K standard, which in this case even enables cleaning by pressurized hot water jets.

The SPC-series is equipped with waterproof pressure relief valve that “allows exchange of hot and cold air within the machine even while blocking out dust, water and grease, rapidly balancing temperature and pressure inside and outside the machine,” says Avalue. “The dissipation of humidity and excess heat prevents the build-up of interior pressure from damaging the sealed exterior and internal electronic components.”







SPC-2133-B1, front and back





Other ruggedization features include a -10 to 50°C operating range with 40°C @ 95%, non-condensing, RH tolerance. The system has 1.5Grms vibration resistance compliant with IEC 60068-2-64 and 10Grms shock resistance per IEC 60068-2-27.

The projective capacitive touchscreens offer three touch options, which can be adjusted according to customers’ requirements: normal finger, glove use, and wet condition. The sunlight-readable screens provide anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings and offer optional auto-dimming and high brightness.

The 15-inch SPC-1533-B1 has a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1024 x 768 resolution, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and 300 cd/m² brightness. There is a 16ms response time and 88-degree viewing angles all around.

The 21-inch SPC-2133-B1 has a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 250 cd/m² brightness. There is a 22ms response time and 89-degree viewing angles.

The SPC-series can load up to 16GB DDR3L (1866MTs) via dual sockets. There is a 64GB mSATA drive and an optional 2.5-inch SATA bay.

M.12 connectors are provided for 2x USB 2.0, 2x GbE, and RS-232/422/485, all with waterproof covers and chains. Internal LVDS and eDP interfaces support up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz and 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz, respectively. There is also a Realtek ALC662 audio codec and an M.2 A-key 2230 slot for an optional WiFi/BT module with waterproof antenna.

The 12-24VDC input is deployed via an M12 connector with cover and chain, and there is a 100-240VAC input adapter and 60W output adapter. The system has a watchdog, HW monitoring, and optional TPM 2.0. Available mounting options include wall, stand, VESA, and YOKE, which “allows user to tilt the screen to the most preferred viewing angle whether it is mounted on the desk or ceiling.”



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SPC-series. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and SPC-1533-B1 and SPC-2133-B1 product pages.

