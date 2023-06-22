All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Rugged Tablet features 11th Gen Intel Core/Celeron processors

Jun 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 81 views

AAEON’s RTC-1020 is a rugged tablet computer designed to withstand challenging environments while delivering powerful performance. The RTC-1020 is equipped with a 2270mAh battery, a 10.1” FHD screen, 1x GbE LAN and support for Wi-Fi/BL 5.1 and LTE connectivity.

According to the product page mentions that the RTC-1020 is compatible with the following Intel processors:

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
  • i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
  • Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80 GHz, TDP 15W, 4M Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)


RTC-1020 dimensions
(click image to enlarge)

With onboard LPDDR4X memory, the RTC-1020 offers flexible configuration options with 8GB (default), 16GB, or 32GB RAM. The tablet also features an M.2 SSD with storage options of 64GB  (default) 128GB, or 256GB..


RTC-1020 rear and sides
(click image to enlarge)

The RTC-1020 boasts a 10.1″ full HD (1920 x 1200) TFT LCD display with projected capacitive multi-touch screen and a brightness of up to 800 nits. AAEON mentions that the “RTC-1020’s 5MP front camera is a substantial upgrade on the RTC-1010’s 2MP standard, while still accompanied by an 8MP rear camera. This increase in quality allows for UHD image collection for applications such as field inspection.”


RTC-1020 front
(click image to enlarge)

Furthermore, the tablet supports optional accessories like a 2D barcode scanner (OPTICON MDI-4100-USB) and HF RFID capabilities (ISO 15693, ISO 18092, ISO 14443-A, and ISO 14443-B), expanding its usability in diverse applications.

The company also mentions that “another key benefit to the RTC-1020 is that it provides continuous operation via two hot-swappable 51.1W lithium-ion batteries, which eliminates the need to power the device down during replacement. The battery capacity is also 50% greater than the previous RTC rugged tablet model, meaning users can take advantage of longer working hours before needing to swap battery packs.”

Specifications listed for the RTC-1020 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Onboard LPDDR4X, Up to 32GB
    • M.2 SSD, 64GB/128GB/256GB (Default: 64GB)
    • 1x Micro-SD card slot
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 M-Key for SSD (PCIe [x4]/ SATA III)
    • M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi/BT (PCIe [x1]/USB 2.0)
    • M.2 B-Key for LTE (USB 2.0)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 10.1″ FHD 800 nit TFT LCD w/ capacitive multi-touch screen
    • 1x Micro-HDMI port
    • 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Camera:
    • 5MP front camera
    • 8MP rear camera w/ flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 10/100/1000 Base-T RJ45
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Intel AC9260)
    • Bluetooth v5.1 (EDR + BLE)
    • LTE via M.2 slot (optional)
  • Navigation:
    • Up to 3 GNSS, GPS + Galileo (default), GLONASS, BeiDou (optional)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • RS-232/422/485 COM port
    • 6x Physical keys
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB Type-C x 1)
    • 2x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • 2D Barcode scanner (optional)
    • HF RFID (optional)
    • G-sensor, E-compass, Gyro-sensor
    • Light-sensor
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 IOT Enterprise SAC
  • Power:
    • 1x DC-in Jack 14.4V
    • 2270mAh, 32.7W, 14.8V (default)
    • 3450mAh, 51.1W (optional)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to +50°C
  • Certification:
    • CE, FCC & LVD
  • Mechanical:
    • 272 x 190 x 24 mm
    • 1.5Kg

The order includes the RTC-1020 and a 19V/65W AC-To-DC Power Adapter. Refer to AAEON’s website for more information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...