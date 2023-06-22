Rugged Tablet features 11th Gen Intel Core/Celeron processors

Rugged Tablet features 11th Gen Intel Core/Celeron processorsJun 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 81 views
AAEON’s RTC-1020 is a rugged tablet computer designed to withstand challenging environments while delivering powerful performance. The RTC-1020 is equipped with a 2270mAh battery, a 10.1” FHD screen, 1x GbE LAN and support for Wi-Fi/BL 5.1 and LTE connectivity.
According to the product page mentions that the RTC-1020 is compatible with the following Intel processors:
- i5-1145G7E — 4C/8T, 1.50GHz – 4.10 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 8M Smart Cache, Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.35GHz)
- i3-1115G4E — 2C/4T, 2.20GHz – 3.90 GHz, TDP 15W-28W, 6M Smart Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)
- Celeron 6305E — 2C/2T, 1.80 GHz, TDP 15W, 4M Cache, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.25GHz)