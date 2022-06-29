3.5” SBC powered by Vortex86DX3 SoC and runs on Linux, QNX, DOS and Win XP

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICOP recently released a 3.5” Single Board Computer (SBC) that implements the 32-bit Vortex86DX3 System on Chip (SoC). The VDX3-6726 SBC was designed with comprehensive backwards compatibility to support older software and extend the life cycle of existing products without the need of complex redesign.

The VDX3-6726 is built around the single core Vortex86DX3 with a maximum processor frequency up to 1GHz and 1GB of DDR3 onboard. According to ICOP, this SBC was designed to replace mainly aging AMD LX800 equivalents and it consumes less power in comparison.