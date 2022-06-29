All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
3.5” SBC powered by Vortex86DX3 SoC and runs on Linux, QNX, DOS and Win XP

Jun 28, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 311 views

ICOP recently released a 3.5” Single Board Computer (SBC) that implements the 32-bit Vortex86DX3 System on Chip (SoC). The VDX3-6726 SBC was designed with comprehensive backwards compatibility to support older software and extend the life cycle of existing products without the need of complex redesign.

The VDX3-6726 is built around the single core Vortex86DX3 with a maximum processor frequency up to 1GHz and 1GB of DDR3 onboard. According to ICOP, this SBC was designed to replace mainly aging AMD LX800 equivalents and it consumes less power in comparison. 

Vortex86DX3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface consists of one VGA port and a 24-bit LVDS LCD flat panel. VGA offers a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 @60Hz while the 24-bit LVDS supports a resolution up to 1024×768 @60Hz. 

For connectivity, there is support for one GbE LAN RJ45 port and two LAN ports via 4×2 pin headers.

VDX3-6726 SBC interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The VDX3-6726 offers support for new and legacy I/O ports including a PS/2 connector for keyboard/mouse, four RS232/485 ports, four USB ports  (ver 2.0), one 26-pin parallel port, one PC/104 connector and one SATA connector for SATA DOM. 

VDX3-6726 back
(click image to enlarge)

ICOP has specified that the VDX3-6726 runs seamlessly on older operating systems such as QNX, DOS, VxWorks, FreeBSD, Windows XP, Windows 7 and many more. In the past, the company has released similar SBCs that offer supports for legacy operating systems (i.e. VEX2-6415), although this model implements a faster processor and it has the option to upgrade the DRAM up to 2GB.

Specifications listed for the VDX3-6726 Single Board Computer include:

  • Processor System:
    • DM&P SoC single-core Vortex86DX3 up to 1GHz (dual-core optional)
    • 32K L1 I-Cache, 32K D-Cache, 512KB L2 Cache 
  • Bus:
    • PC/104 Standard Compliant
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1/2GB DDR3 Onboard
    • 1x 7-pin SATA connector for SATA DOM
  • Display:
    • 2D VGA chip with dual display support (VGA + TTL / VGA + LVDS)
    • VGA (up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz)
    • single channel 24-bit LVDS (up to 1024 x 768 @ 60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • 2x 4-pin wafer connector for Line-out/MIC-in
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Integrated 10/100Mbps 
    • 2x Realtek 8111F GbE
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x RS232/485 
    • 1x 26-pin Parallel Connector
    • 1x PS/2 touch controller for keyboard/mouse 
    • 1x 16-bit GPIO
  • Other Features:
    • 1x DOS hot SWAP (optional)
  • BIOS:
    • AMI BIOS
  • OS Support:
    • Win 7, Win Embedded Standard 7, Win Embedded Compact 7
    • Win Embedded CE6.0, Win XP Pro, Win Embedded 2009
    • Windows Embedded( POSReady)
    • Linux, Free BSD
    • QNX, VxWorks
    • DOS
  • Power:
    • +5V @1300mA (Typical)
  • Operating temperature:
    • -20C to 70°C (Single Core)
    • -10°C to 60°C (Dual Core)
    • -40°C to 85°C (Optional for Single Core)
    • -20°C to 70°C (Optional for Dual Core)
  • Dimensions:
    • 102 x 146mm

 Further information

Refer to the VDX3-6726 product page for information about price and availability. According to the VDX3-6726 manual, ICOP seems to offer a warranty for up to 12 months from date of purchase.

 

