3.5” SBC features i.MX8M Mini and dual GbE ports

ICOP launched last month a single board computer based on the i.MX8M mini multicore processor designed for machine vision, industrial systems, embedded systems and smart retail applications.



The datasheet indicates that the NX8MM-35 integrates the following NXP multicore processor along with a GCNanoUltra for 3D acceleration/GC320 for 2D acceleration and support for OpenGL ES 2.0.

