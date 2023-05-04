3.5” SBC features i.MX8M Mini and dual GbE ports

3.5” SBC features i.MX8M Mini and dual GbE portsMay 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 154 views
ICOP launched last month a single board computer based on the i.MX8M mini multicore processor designed for machine vision, industrial systems, embedded systems and smart retail applications.
The datasheet indicates that the NX8MM-35 integrates the following NXP multicore processor along with a GCNanoUltra for 3D acceleration/GC320 for 2D acceleration and support for OpenGL ES 2.0.
- i.MX8M Mini – 4x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.6GHz); 512KB L2 Cache; 16KB L1 Cache