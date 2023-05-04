All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
3.5” SBC features i.MX8M Mini and dual GbE ports

May 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 154 views

ICOP launched last month a single board computer based on the i.MX8M mini multicore processor designed for machine vision, industrial systems, embedded systems and smart retail applications.

The datasheet indicates that the NX8MM-35 integrates the following NXP multicore processor along with a GCNanoUltra for 3D acceleration/GC320 for 2D acceleration and support for OpenGL ES 2.0.

  • i.MX8M Mini –  4x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.6GHz); 512KB L2 Cache; 16KB L1 Cache


block diagrami.MX8M Mini
(click image to enlarge)

The device is available with 2GB/4GB LPDDR4 and from 8GB to 32GB eMMC storage. The standard models come with 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC and a microSD card slot.

 
NX8MM-35 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The NX8MM-35 comes with only one ethernet port, but it can be optionally configured with an additional Gigabit port. The MiniPCIe slot is also an optional feature and it can be used for Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n modules.

Customers can choose between one HDMI or one MIPI-DSI interface as the only display peripheral.


NX8MM-35 SBC
(click image to enlarge)

ICOP’s Wiki pages provides software tools and documentation for Yocto and Android (kernel 4.14.98). 

Specification listed for the NX8MM-35:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB LPDDR4 
    • Up to 64GB eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI (1920×1080 @60Hz)
    • 1x MIPI-DSI (1920×1080 @60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • 1x Headphone
    • 1x Speaker out
    • 1x Mic-in
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit RJ45 LAN
  • Camera:
    • 1x MIPI-CSI (15-pin connector)
  • Expansion:
    • 1x MiniPCIe
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x COM (RS232/RS485)
    • 2x SPI (via 5-pin connector)
    • 1x 16-bit GPIO (20-pin header)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB Type-A
    • 1x USB (via 5-pin connector)
    • 1x microUSB
  • Power:
    • 5V to 30V DC (DC-jack)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20℃ to 70℃
    • -40°C to 80°C (Optional)
  • Mechanical:
    • 144 x 111mm
    • 170g

Further information

The NX8MM-35 product page can be found here, however it doesn’t provide pricing information.

