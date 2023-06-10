Ultra-Compact embedded platform with a 7″ TFT LCD and GbE LAN

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICOP Technology recently launched an ultra-compact platform built around the NXP iMX8 mini CPU equipped with up to 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM and wide input voltage range support.

The VOX-070-TS-N8M is based on the NX8MM-D168 System-on-Module equipped with the NXP I.MX8M Mini Quad-Core Cortex-A53 Arm CPU with 3D GPU and includes advanced 14LPC FinFET process technology.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

