Ultra-Compact embedded platform with a 7″ TFT LCD and GbE LAN

Ultra-Compact embedded platform with a 7″ TFT LCD and GbE LANJun 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 122 views
ICOP Technology recently launched an ultra-compact platform built around the NXP iMX8 mini CPU equipped with up to 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM and wide input voltage range support.
The VOX-070-TS-N8M is based on the NX8MM-D168 System-on-Module equipped with the NXP I.MX8M Mini Quad-Core Cortex-A53 Arm CPU with 3D GPU and includes advanced 14LPC FinFET process technology.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- i.MX8M Mini – 4x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.6GHz); GCNanoUltra GPU; Decode: 1080p60, H.265, H.264; Encode: 1080p60, H.264 S