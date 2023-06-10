All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Ultra-Compact embedded platform with a 7″ TFT LCD and GbE LAN

Jun 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 122 views

ICOP Technology recently launched an ultra-compact platform built around the NXP iMX8 mini CPU equipped with up to 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM and wide input voltage range support. 

The VOX-070-TS-N8M is based on the NX8MM-D168 System-on-Module equipped with the NXP I.MX8M Mini Quad-Core Cortex-A53 Arm CPU with 3D GPU and includes advanced 14LPC FinFET process technology. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • i.MX8M Mini – 4x Cortex-A53 (up to 1.6GHz); GCNanoUltra GPU; Decode: 1080p60, H.265, H.264; Encode: 1080p60, H.264 S  


NX8MM-D168 block diagram
(click images to enlarge)

The display is a 7-inch TFT LCD with a resistive touchscreen, 1024 x 600 resolution and 500 cd/m2 brightness. 

The standard model features a Gigabit Ethernet port, although it can be optionally configured with WLAN and Bluetooth connectivity.


VOX-070-TS-N8M front
(click image to enlarge)

ICOP also highlights the dev board’s open frame design since it facilitates easy integration into diverse applications; it can be conveniently mounted on surfaces or within enclosures. Additionally, the open-frame design allows for flexible customization, enabling users to add peripherals and connectors as needed. 


VOX-070-TS-N8M peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the VOX-070-TS-N8M include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 2GB LPDDR4 Onboard
    • 16GB eMMC MLC Onboard
    • 1x MicroSD Card socket
  • Connectivity:
    • Integrated 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet
    • WLAN & Bluetooth (Optional)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 7″ WVGA TFT LCD
    • 1x Audio Line-out
  • Expansion:
    • MiniPCIe w/ SIM card holder
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232 / RS485
    • 1x Software Programming port
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 ports
  • OS:
    • Android 9, Android 10
    • Yocto Project 3.0 (Zeus)
  • Power:
    • 12 to 36V DC 
    • 8W 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to +60°C
    • -20°C to +70°C (optional)
  • Mechanical:
    • 186 x 121.05 x 38.15mm
    • 530g

 Further information

ICOP didn’t reveal the price for this device. The VOX-070-TS-N8M product page can be found here.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...