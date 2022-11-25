All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Banana Pi introduces SenaryTech SN3680 based SBC

Nov 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 209 views

Banana Pi’s new SBC board features the SenaryTech SN3680 SoC which combines a quad-core CPU, 6.75 TOPS NPU and a GE9920 GPU. The BPI-M6 also provides 4Kp60 display support, 1x GbE port, and optional wireless connectivity.

The BPI-M6 mirrors the Raspberry Pi SBC design, however it’s powered by the Synaptics VS680 SoC which is populated on the back of the board as in the image below.

  • Synaptics VS680 — Quad-core Cortex-A73 (Up to 2.1GHz), Single Cortex-M3 processor; Imagination GE9920 GPU; 6.75 Tops NPU 

 
SN3680 SoC block diagram (left) and BPI-M6 back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The board seems to be advertised in a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB eMMC flash configuration for now. There is also a microSD card for extra storage located near the SPI flash IC. The device also provides switches to select the boot up mode (SPI boot or U-boot).

For connectivity, there is a single GbE LAN port along with an M.2 socket (PCIe + MIPI CSI) to interface with Wi-Fi/BL modules. 


BPI-M6 SBC (left) and SN3680 SoC benchmarks (right) 
(click images to enlarge)

The display interface consists of one micro HDMI 2.1 output port supporting up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID. Additionally, there is a micro HDMI input port and a MIPI DSI connector.

The BPI-M6 also includes four USB 3.0 ports and a 40-pin expansion header (28x GPIO,+5V, +3.3V, GND) in a similar form-factor as the Raspberry Pi SBC. 


BPI-M6 front
(click image to enlarge)

This SBC measures about 92x60mm and it can be powered via a USB type-C (5V/3A) as most recent SBCs. The board also includes a PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) header near the GPIO header, but the company didn’t provide specs for it. 

 Further information

The company hasn’t revealed any details regarding pricing or availability. For more information refer to the company’s Wiki using this link. As other Banana Pi SBC, this model will support Android and Linux OSes. The SN3680 benchmarks can be found in this page

