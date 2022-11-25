Banana Pi introduces SenaryTech SN3680 based SBC

Banana Pi introduces SenaryTech SN3680 based SBCNov 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 209 views
Banana Pi’s new SBC board features the SenaryTech SN3680 SoC which combines a quad-core CPU, 6.75 TOPS NPU and a GE9920 GPU. The BPI-M6 also provides 4Kp60 display support, 1x GbE port, and optional wireless connectivity.
The BPI-M6 mirrors the Raspberry Pi SBC design, however it’s powered by the Synaptics VS680 SoC which is populated on the back of the board as in the image below.
- Synaptics VS680 — Quad-core Cortex-A73 (Up to 2.1GHz), Single Cortex-M3 processor; Imagination GE9920 GPU; 6.75 Tops NPU