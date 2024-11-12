Celeron Powered Fanless Mini PC with Dual 4K Display Support and M.2 2280 Slot

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The EMP-100 is a compact, fanless mini PC built for versatile applications, including digital signage, industrial control, and retail environments. Designed with an aluminum chassis and VESA mounting support, it provides silent performance, dual 4K display support, and storage expansion via an M.2 2280 slot.

The EMP-100 series offers a choice between Intel Celeron processors, the N6210 or J6412, each balancing performance and power efficiency with TDP ratings of 6.5W and 10W, respectively.

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Celeron-N6210 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units

— 2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units

Equipped for resource-intensive use, this device supports high-speed data storage with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an M.2 2280 slot for SATA3 and PCIe SSDs.