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Celeron Powered Fanless Mini PC with Dual 4K Display Support and M.2 2280 Slot

Nov 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 223 views

The EMP-100 is a compact, fanless mini PC built for versatile applications, including digital signage, industrial control, and retail environments. Designed with an aluminum chassis and VESA mounting support, it provides silent performance, dual 4K display support, and storage expansion via an M.2 2280 slot.

The EMP-100 series offers a choice between Intel Celeron processors, the N6210 or J6412, each balancing performance and power efficiency with TDP ratings of 6.5W and 10W, respectively.

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  • Celeron-N6210 — 2C/2T, 1.2 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (6.5W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 750 MHz), 16 Execution Units
  • Celeron-J6412 —  4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units

Equipped for resource-intensive use, this device supports high-speed data storage with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an M.2 2280 slot for SATA3 and PCIe SSDs.

EMP-100 Series block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Dual HDMI outputs support two 4K displays, making the EMP-100 flexible for high-definition visual applications in advertising and information displays. Additional connectivity includes a 3.5mm audio jack, a GbE LAN port, and an M.2 2230 slot for optional Wi-Fi or Bluetooth modules, further expanding its functionality.

The EMP-100 offers three USB 3.2 Gen.1 ports and an optional RS-232 serial port, allowing integration with legacy systems, making it well-suited for industrial automation and control applications.

EMP-100 Series peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Compact at 130mm in width, 107mm in depth, and 28mm in height, the EMP-100 fits easily into limited spaces. It operates in temperatures ranging from 0 to 40°C and withstands up to 30G shock and 3 Grms vibration when equipped with an SSD. Security is provided through TPM 2.0, ensuring data protection and system integrity.

EMP-100 Series
(click image to enlarge)

Supporting multiple operating systems, including Windows 10 IoT, Windows 11 IoT, and Linux Ubuntu, the EMP-100 is compatible with a wide range of software environments across industries, as per the product announcement.

Further information

ADLINK has not shared specific pricing information for the EMP-100 Series, but further details are available on the ADLINK website.

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