Axiomtek MANO330 SBC features Intel N97/N150, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS

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Axiomtek’s MANO330 is a coming-soon Thin Mini-ITX single-board computer designed around Intel Processor N97 and N150 options, with DDR5 memory, multiple display interfaces, dual LAN, and M.2 expansion for compact embedded systems.

According to the product listing, the MANO330 supports DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM memory with up to 32GB capacity. Expansion options include an M.2 Key B 3042/3052 slot, an M.2 Key E 2230 slot, and an M.2 Key M 2280 slot. These provide support for storage, wireless connectivity, and cellular modules depending on the system configuration.

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MANO330 block diagram

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The board is also listed with dual LAN ports, USB Type-C support, USB 3.2 connectivity, and triple-view display capability. Display interfaces mentioned on the product page include HDMI, VGA, and LVDS, suggesting support for embedded display applications as well as external monitor connections.



MANO330 bottom view

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The low-profile Thin Mini-ITX design targets industrial control systems, digital signage, kiosks, automation equipment, and other space-constrained embedded installations.



MANO330 top view

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The MANO330 also includes common embedded features such as watchdog timer support and multiple M.2 expansion slots for system customization.

Further Information

The Axiomtek MANO330 is listed as coming soon with N97 and N150 ordering options, along with optional SATA power, USB, COM, and power supply accessories.