Raspberry Pi CM5-based mini PC targets local OpenClaw deployment

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EDATEC’s ED-CLAWBOX is a compact edge AI system based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The aluminum desktop system is designed for local OpenClaw deployment and provides Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual HDMI outputs, USB 3.0 connectivity, mSATA expansion, integrated audio, and a preinstalled JishuShell management environment.

For context, the Raspberry Pi CM5 uses Broadcom’s BCM2712 SoC with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores operating at up to 2.4GHz. The ED-CLAWBOX configuration includes 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and a 64GB microSD card for storage. Graphics support includes OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2, while the video engine supports H.265 decoding at up to 4K60.

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ED-CLAWBOX block diagram

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The system ships with 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS Desktop and comes preinstalled with JishuShell, an open-source web management environment intended to simplify OpenClaw installation and configuration. EDATEC describes the setup as supporting centralized management of AI instances, configuration data, and keys through a browser-based interface.

JishuShell also provides access to preconfigured Skills, MCP tools, and other components used by OpenClaw. The software environment is intended to keep workloads and data on the local device rather than requiring cloud processing, while OpenClaw and the underlying system operate in separate containerized environments.



ED-CLAWBOX rear view

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External connectivity includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports with transfer rates up to 5Gbps and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. Networking is handled by a 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 Ethernet interface together with onboard 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. An SMA connector is provided for the external wireless antenna.

Display connectivity consists of one full-size HDMI 2.0 port and one Micro HDMI 2.0 port, with both supporting resolutions up to 4K60. A 3.5mm audio jack provides microphone input and stereo output, while two integrated 8-ohm, 0.8W speakers provide local audio playback. Connecting headphones automatically redirects output away from the internal speakers.



ED-CLAWBOX side view

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Storage expansion is provided through an mSATA connector. According to the block diagram, the CM5 PCIe interface connects through a PCIe-to-USB 3.0 bridge, with one USB 3.0 path feeding the external USB ports and another passing through a USB 3.0-to-SATA bridge for mSATA storage.

The enclosure measures 100 × 100 × 19mm and weighs approximately 247g. EDATEC uses a CNC-machined aluminum chassis with passive cooling and lists the system for continuous 24/7 operation.



EDATEC ED-CLAWBOX

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Power is supplied through USB-C at 5V, with EDATEC recommending the Raspberry Pi 27W USB-C power supply. Maximum system power consumption is specified at 12W. A side-mounted power button incorporates a blue status LED.

The system remains compatible with the broader Raspberry Pi software ecosystem, including Python, Qt, Node-RED, OpenCV, and CODESYS, alongside its OpenClaw-oriented software environment.

ED-CLAWBOX preliminary specifications:

Networking: 1× Gigabit Ethernet 2.4GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi Bluetooth External SMA antenna connector

Display: 1× HDMI 2.0 Type-A 1× Micro HDMI 2.0

Audio: 3.5mm microphone/stereo output jack 2× integrated 8Ω 0.8W speakers

USB: 2× USB 3.0 Type-A 1× USB 2.0 Type-A

Other: Power button Blue power LED

Power: 5V DC via USB-C

Mechanical: 100 × 100 × 19mm ~247g

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 40°C



Further Information