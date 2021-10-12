Tiger Lake signage player ships with Quividi analytics software

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Axiomtek’s Linux-ready “DSP511” signage player is equipped with an 11th Gen CPU plus 4x HDMI, 3x M.2, 2.5GbE, and optional Quividi audience measurement software. Quividi is also available on the Whiskey Lake based “DSP501-527.”



Axiomtek announced a partnership with signage analytics software company Quividi to offer Quividi’s audience and campaign intelligence software on two of its Intel-based signage players. One is the Whiskey Lake based DSP501-527, which we covered in June 2020. The second player — a DSP511 system based on Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake-U processors — has not been previously announced and is listed as “coming soon.” We cover it farther below.



DSP501-527

Quividi offers an AI-enabled digital signage analytics platform for so-called digital out-of-home (DOOH) media, another name for public digital signage, typically used for advertising. By equipping the signage with cameras and microphones and running Quividi’s AI-boosted computer vision software, customers can receive detailed viewership analytics reports.

Quividi’s Linux- and Windows-compatible Audience Measurement Platform (AMP) can detect and report on number of viewers, enhanced with footfall and vehicle counting and identification functions. The software can record the amount of time spent in front of the display, distance from the display, age and gender, and facial expressions that would suggest “mood.”

Quividi’s AMP can factor in contextual information such as weather and traffic conditions, and it can incorporate input from interactive signage. Quividi claims the software offers strict privacy protections. “No image is recorded and all data is strictly anonymized to protect privacy,” says the Paris-based company.







Quividi’s VidiCenter dashboard

(click image to enlarge)



Quividi operates primarily in the cloud and offers web-based VidiCenter software, which includes the dashboard shown in the screenshot above. It does not appear that the software taps into Tiger Lake’s built-in Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) technology on the DSP511. The 8th Gen powered DSP501-527 is available with an optional Intel Myriad X module for AI acceleration.



DSP511

The DSP511 runs Linux or Win 10 IoT on 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i5, i3, or Celeron processors. Since the system is touted for its “low power” operation, it is presumably using 15-28W TDP Tiger Lake-U rather than the newer, desktop class Tiger Lake-H. Other Tiger Lake-U based signage systems include Ibase’s SI-654-N, Advantech’s DS-085, and Nexcom’s more general purpose, but signage oriented NDiS B360.







DSP511 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Like Ibase’s system, the DSP511 supports up to 64GB DDR4-3200 rather than 32GB. It is alone among its rivals in offering 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports rather than dual GbE. The system provides 4x HDMI 2.0 ports with quadruple independent 4K displays, as well as a combo audio jack.

The DSP511 provides 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, and a RS-232 port plus a “device management” console port. For expansion, there is an M.2 M-key 2280 slot that supports SATA and NVMe and an M.2 B-key for up to 5G, supported with a SIM card slot. There is also an M.2 E-key for WiFi/BT plus 6x antenna openings.

The 260 x 160 x 26mm, 1.3 kg system has a 12V lockable DC input with power, remote power, and reset buttons and switches. As with the DSP501-527, Axiomtek offers its Remote Device Management (RDM) function.

The DSP511 is further equipped with a watchdog, HDD LED, TPM 2.0, wall mounting, and a “clear EDID” (Extended Display Identification Data) button. The IP30 protected system has a 0 to 50ºC operating range with 10% – 90%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the 11th Gen based, “coming soon” DSP511. Presumably, the 8th Gen DSP501-527 is available now with Quividi. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and DSP511 product page.

