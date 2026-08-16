Luckfox Lyra PLC Runs Linux on RK3506B with Dual 100Mbps Ethernet

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The Luckfox Lyra PLC is a compact Linux-based programmable logic controller built around the Rockchip RK3506B processor. The DIN-rail system provides dual 100Mbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, industrial serial interfaces, CAN, relay outputs, and a 1.9-inch touchscreen.

The RK3506B integrates three Arm Cortex-A7 cores operating at up to 1.2GHz. The controller includes 512MB of DDR3L memory and 8GB of onboard eMMC storage.

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The front-mounted 1.9-inch LCD touchscreen has a resolution of 170 × 320 pixels and supports 262K colors. A user-programmable button and reset button sit alongside the display, while the enclosure is designed for mounting on a standard DIN rail.



Luckfox Lyra PLC variants

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Network connectivity includes two 10/100Mbps Ethernet ports along with onboard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and BLE. Luckfox offers the controller in standard and PoE versions, with the latter accepting power through one of the Ethernet ports using an IEEE 802.3af-compatible PoE source.

Industrial interfaces include one RS232 port, one shared RS422/RS485 port, and one CAN interface. The RS422 and RS485 functions share the same terminal connections and are selected through the wiring configuration. Hardware switches are also provided for enabling 120-ohm termination resistors on the corresponding interfaces.



Luckfox Lyra PLC screw-terminal pinout

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Two relay channels are available through a separate screw terminal. The relay connections provide normally open and normally closed contacts and are rated for loads of up to 10A at 250V AC or 10A at 30V DC. The same terminal block accepts a 7V to 24V DC input for powering the controller.

USB connectivity consists of a USB 2.0 Type-A host port and a USB Type-C OTG port used for power input and firmware flashing. Additional connectors provide access to a debug serial interface, I2C, and general-purpose expansion I/O. The I2C connection shares its bus with the controller’s onboard RTC and temperature and humidity sensor.



Luckfox Lyra PLC expansion interface pinout

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The system runs Linux and is intended to support custom application development in C, C++, Python, and Java. Luckfox also highlights compatibility with Node-RED and OpenPLC, allowing the controller to be used for graphical automation workflows or IEC 61131-3-style PLC applications.



Luckfox Lyra PLC top view

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A browser-based management interface provides access to system information and configuration tools without requiring a local display or keyboard. The interface includes system monitoring, network configuration, terminal access, process management, PLC controls, settings, and file management.



Luckfox Lyra PLC hardware overview

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Remote access options include Tailscale, FRP, Cloudflare, EasyTier, ZeroTier, and WireGuard. These can be used for applications such as remote debugging, maintenance, and monitoring when the controller is installed away from the development system.

Further Information