reComputer Classic J5011/J5012 Adds 10GbE and PCIe Gen4 to Jetson AGX Orin

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Seeed Studio’s reComputer Classic J5011 and J5012 are a pair of AI development systems based on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin modules. The reComputer Classic J5011 uses the 32GB AGX Orin module, while the J5012 steps up to the 64GB version. Both systems are intended as direct replacements for NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit while retaining compatibility with its peripheral ecosystem.

The J5011 delivers up to 241 TOPS in Super Mode from an eight-core Arm Cortex-A78AE CPU and an Ampere GPU with 1,792 CUDA cores and 56 Tensor cores. It also integrates two NVDLA v2.0 engines and a PVA v2.0 vision accelerator. The module provides 32GB of 256-bit LPDDR5 memory with 204.8GB/s bandwidth and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

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The higher-end J5012 uses the 64GB Jetson AGX Orin, increasing AI performance to 275 TOPS. NVIDIA specifies this module with a 2,048-core Ampere GPU containing 64 Tensor cores and a 12-core Cortex-A78AE processor, along with 64GB of 256-bit LPDDR5 memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.



reComputer Classic J5012/J5011 peripherals

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Both models use the same carrier board and include a 128GB M.2 SSD. Expansion includes a physical PCIe x16 slot wired for PCIe Gen4 x8, an M.2 Key-M socket with four PCIe Gen4 lanes, and an M.2 Key-E slot supporting PCIe Gen4.



reComputer Classic J5012/J5011 internal view

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Networking is handled by a single RJ45 port supporting up to 10GbE. External connectivity includes four USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, a USB 2.0 Micro-B interface, and DisplayPort 1.4a with MST support.

Camera connectivity is provided through 16 MIPI CSI-2 lanes, with Seeed also noting compatibility with third-party camera expansion boards designed for NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit.



reComputer Classic J5012/J5011 dimensions

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Additional expansion is available through a 40-pin header carrying I2C, GPIO, SPI, CAN, I2S, UART, and DMIC signals. The carrier also includes a 12-pin automation header, 10-pin audio panel header, 10-pin JTAG header, RTC battery connector, and four-pin fan header. The assembled system measures 110 × 110 × 73mm and accepts a 9V to 20V DC input.



reComputer Classic J5012/J5011

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On the software side, the J5011 ships with JetPack 6.2.2 and supports JetPack 7.2. The preinstalled software is based on Jetson Linux 36.5 with Linux kernel 5.15, a UEFI-based bootloader, an Ubuntu 22.04-based root filesystem, NVIDIA drivers, firmware, and development tools.

Seeed also provides its reComputer AI Lab environment, which offers deployment tools and preconfigured examples for computer vision, large language models, and vision-language models. A separate Jetson Examples repository includes single-command demonstrations for projects using software and models such as LeRobot, Ollama, Qwen, and Ultralytics YOLO.

reComputer Classic J5012/J5011 carrier board specifications:

Storage: 1× M.2 Key-M PCIe Gen4 x4 128GB SSD included

Networking: 1× RJ45 Up to 10GbE

Expansion: 1× M.2 Key-E PCIe Gen4

USB: 2× USB 3.0 Type-C 4× USB 3.1 Type-A 1× USB 2.0 Micro-B

Camera: 16-lane MIPI CSI-2 connector

Display: DisplayPort 1.4a

PCIe: 1× physical PCIe x16 slot PCIe Gen4 x8 electrical interface

I/O: 40-pin header with I2C, GPIO, SPI, CAN, I2S, UART, and DMIC 12-pin automation header 10-pin audio panel header 10-pin JTAG header 2-pin RTC battery connector 4-pin fan header

Other: DC power jack Power button Force Recovery button Reset button

Power: 9V to 20V DC

Mechanical: 110 × 110 × 73mm



Further Information