1.35-liter mini PC runs Core Ultra 200 with triple displays and 96GB DDR5

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Shuttle’s XPC slim DH810S is a 1.35-liter barebone PC supporting Intel Core Ultra 200 “Arrow Lake-S” processors with up to 24 cores and a 13 TOPS NPU. The system is intended for digital signage, POS/POI, healthcare, industrial, and edge AI applications.

The DH810S joins the previously released DH810 while retaining the same Intel H810 platform, processor support, memory capacity, and compact chassis. The new model uses a simplified I/O configuration, replacing the DH810’s USB4-equipped display output with a second DisplayPort 1.4a connection while reducing networking to a single Gigabit Ethernet port and providing one RS-232 COM port instead of two.