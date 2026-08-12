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1.35-liter mini PC runs Core Ultra 200 with triple displays and 96GB DDR5

Aug 11, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 379 views

Shuttle’s XPC slim DH810S is a 1.35-liter barebone PC supporting Intel Core Ultra 200 “Arrow Lake-S” processors with up to 24 cores and a 13 TOPS NPU. The system is intended for digital signage, POS/POI, healthcare, industrial, and edge AI applications.

The DH810S joins the previously released DH810 while retaining the same Intel H810 platform, processor support, memory capacity, and compact chassis. The new model uses a simplified I/O configuration, replacing the DH810’s USB4-equipped display output with a second DisplayPort 1.4a connection while reducing networking to a single Gigabit Ethernet port and providing one RS-232 COM port instead of two.

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DH810S Mainboard
(click image to enlarge)

The processor socket supports Core Ultra 9, 7, and 5 models with a maximum 65W base TDP. Shuttle specifies support for processors with integrated graphics, with configurations available with up to eight Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores. Cooling is handled by a heat-pipe assembly connected to two 70 mm fans positioned on the upper side of the chassis.

The integrated graphics can drive three independent displays. Video connectivity consists of one HDMI 2.1 port supporting resolutions up to 7680 × 4320 at 60 Hz and two DisplayPort outputs supporting up to 4096 × 2160 at 60 Hz. HDMI and DisplayPort can also carry multi-channel digital audio.

DH810S VESA mount
(click image to enlarge)

Two 262-pin SO-DIMM slots provide up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory in dual-channel mode, using modules with capacities of up to 48 GB each. Storage consists of an M.2 2280 slot supporting PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 NVMe or SATA SSDs, along with a 2.5-inch SATA bay accepting drives up to 12.5 mm thick. Shuttle also includes an M.2 SSD heatsink and thermal pads.

An additional M.2 2230 E-Key slot provides PCIe x1, USB 2.0, and CNVi interfaces for optional wireless connectivity. Shuttle offers its WLN-M12 kit with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth support, while the optional WWN03 adapter enables installation of an M.2 LTE modem and nano-SIM card, although the LTE kit occupies the system’s 2.5-inch drive bay.

DH810S Peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

External connectivity includes eight USB ports. The front panel provides one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port with up to 3A charging, and two USB 2.0 ports.

The rear adds two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A and two additional USB 2.0 ports. Other rear I/O includes Gigabit Ethernet based on an Intel I219 controller, one RS-232 serial port, HDMI 2.1, dual DisplayPort 1.4a, and a four-pin connector for an external power button, Clear CMOS function, and 5V output.

Specifications for the Shuttle XPC slim DH810S:

  • CPU:
    • Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors
    • LGA1851 socket
    • Core Ultra 9/7/5
    • Up to 65W TDP
    • Up to 24 cores
    • Integrated NPU with up to 13 TOPS
  • Chipset:
    • Intel H810
  • Memory:
    • 2× DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM
    • Dual-channel
    • Up to 48 GB per DIMM
    • Up to 96 GB total
  • Storage:
    • 1× M.2 2280 M-Key
      • PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 NVMe
      • SATA
    • 1× 2.5″ SATA bay
      • Up to 12.5 mm drive height
    • SATA RAID 0/1 support between M.2 SATA and 2.5″ storage
  • Wireless Expansion:
    • 1× M.2 2230 E-Key
    • PCIe x1 / USB 2.0 / CNVi
    • Optional Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth WLN-M12 module
    • Optional WWN03 LTE kit
  • Display:
    • 1× HDMI 2.1
      • Up to 7680 × 4320 @ 60Hz
    • 2× DisplayPort 1.4a
      • Up to 4096 × 2160 @ 60Hz
    • Up to three independent displays
  • Networking:
    • 1× Intel I219 Gigabit Ethernet
  • USB:
    • Front:
      • 1× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
      • 1× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
      • 2× USB 2.0
    • Rear:
      • 2× USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
      • 2× USB 2.0
  • Serial:
    • 1× RS-232 COM
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888S
    • 3.5 mm headphone/line-out
    • 3.5 mm microphone input
    • Digital audio over HDMI/DisplayPort
  • Other Features:
    • Watchdog, fTPM 2.0
    • Power-on-after-power-failure
    • Hardware Always-On jumper
    • External power-button connector
  • Power:
    • 120W external adapter
    • 19V output
    • System DC input supports 12V and 19V
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 50°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 1.35-liter metal chassis
    • 190 × 165 × 43 mm
    • 1.3 kg
    • Kensington lock support
  • OS Support:
    • Windows 11
    • Linux 64-bit

Further Information

Shuttle has not provided pricing or availability details for the DH810S, although the product page is already available on the company’s website.

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