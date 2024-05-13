(Updated) Pimoroni’s NVMe Base Duo Brings New Storage Options to Raspberry Pi 5

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This week, Pimoroni introduced the NVMe Base Duo, a new storage solution for Raspberry Pi 5 users. It accommodates either one or two M-key NVMe SSDs, ranging from sizes 2230 to 2280. Designed to enhance the Raspberry Pi 5, this device provides a practical method for expanding storage capacity.

Leveraging PCIe Gen 2 technology, the board is optimized for tasks that demand rapid storage access, like file servers or media centers. However, it’s important to note that while it can support PCIe Gen 3 SSDs or better, it is restricted to Gen 2 speeds, offering a total throughput of approximately 450MB/sec.