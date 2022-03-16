Arduino-compatible RPi CM4 carrier sells for $25

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Waveshare’s $25 “CM4-Duino” carrier for the Raspberry Pi CM4 has an Arduino Uno form factor and GPIO plus USB 2.0, HDMI, MIPI-CSI, and an M.2 M-key slot for a wireless module or NVMe storage.



Waveshare has launched a compact, Arduino-compatible carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 that sells for only $25. The CM4-Duino has a 73.58 × 53.34mm, Arduino Duo R3 like form factor and Arduino GPIO header that is said to support most Arduino shields.







CM4-Duino and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The CM4-Duino supports all the variants of the Raspberry Pi CM4, which would include up to 8GB RAM/32GB eMMC with optional WiFi/BT. The carrier adds a micro-SD slot in case you want to use the CM4 Lite model without eMMC.

The CM4-Duino is equipped with USB 2.0 host and HDMI ports, with the latter offering up to 4Kp30 output. There is also a single MIPI-CSI-2 input and an M.2 M-key slot for wireless or NVMe SSD modules. You also get a USB Type-C port for 5V power input and programming plus 2x GPIO input buttons.







CM4-Duino and pinout

(click images to enlarge)



As noted by the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the product, the CM4-Duino looks a lot like Diodes Delight’s Piunora , which is available for $39 on Crowd Supply. Waveshare’s carrier lacks the Qwiic connector and 8x ADC interfaces of the Piunura. The Piunura’s M.2 slot is B-key instead of M-key. A $30 Piunura Lite model removes the M.2 and MIPI-CSI interfaces.

The CM4-Duino follows earlier RPI Compute Module carriers from Waveshare including its CM3-compatible Compute Module PoE Board. Waveshare also offers a CM4-compatible, $56 CM4-IO-BASE-B carrier board, which we briefly mentioned when covering Radxa’s CM3 IO Board for extending its RPi CM4-like, RK3566-equipped Radxa CM3 module.







CM4-IO-BASE-B detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The CM4-IO-BASE-B is a much larger carrier board with GbE with PoE, 2x HDMI, USB 2.0, and MIPI-DSI and -CSI. There is also a PCIe Gen2 x1 socket, 40-pin GPIO, and RTC, among other features. (See the wiki for more details.)



Further information

The CM4-Duino is available for $25. More information may be found on Waveshare’s shopping/product page.

