EATX board features Intel Lake-SP processors, 1TB DDR4 and dual 10GbE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Early this month, Axiomtek released their first EATX board built around the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors. The IMB760 is a server-grade board designed to target markets that involve robotics, computer vision and AIoT.

The IMB760 is an Extended ATX motherboard, meaning it measures around 330 x 305mm which allows it to incorporate additional ports. According to the announcement for this product, ”the motherboard offers a dual LGA4189 socket for 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors with Intel C627A chipset.”

— ADVERTISEMENT —



This device provides up to sixteen 288-pin DDR4-3200 RDIMM slots for a total memory capacity of 1TB. There are eight SATA 3.0 ports with rotated 90 degrees design to enable more space for additional cards.