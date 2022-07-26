All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
EATX board features Intel Lake-SP processors, 1TB DDR4 and dual 10GbE

Jul 25, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 435 views

Early this month, Axiomtek released their first EATX board built around the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors. The IMB760 is a server-grade board designed to target markets that involve robotics, computer vision and AIoT.

The IMB760 is an Extended ATX motherboard, meaning it measures around 330 x 305mm which allows it to incorporate additional ports. According to the announcement for this product, ”the motherboard offers a dual LGA4189 socket for 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors with Intel C627A chipset.” 

This device provides up to sixteen 288-pin DDR4-3200 RDIMM slots for a total memory capacity of 1TB. There are eight SATA 3.0 ports with rotated 90 degrees design to enable more space for additional cards. 


IMB760 front view (left) SATA interface (right)
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, there are two 10 GbE LAN ports and one VGA port for display. The I/O peripherals found on the IMB760 include six USB 3.2 Gen1, six USB 2.0, one RS-232/422/485, one PS/2 keyboard, eight-channel programmable I/O port and SMBus support. There is also an UID button and LED used to identify the servers easier. 


IMB760 side view (left) and UID button (right)
(click images to enlarge)

As seen in the image below, there are four PCIe x16 slots, two PCIe x8 slots and dual M.2 Key M 2280 with PCIe x4 signal which can be used to interface with GPU cards, RAID cards, NVMe storage, etc.


IMB760 peripherals 

The company also mentioned that “the IMB760 also features built-in AI and crypto acceleration functions to relay superior performance as well as enhanced security capabilities.”

Specifications listed for the IMB760 EATX motherboard include:

  • Processor Supported:
    • 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors w/ TDP up to 270W
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 16x DDR4 3200MHz R-DIMM unbuffered memory(up to 1TB)
    • 8x SATA 3.0 with RAID 0/1/5/10
    • 2x M.2 Key M2280 (PCIe x4/SATA) for NVMe SSD w/ RAID 0, 1
  • Display/Graphics:
    • 1x VGA
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 10GbE Ethernet LAN ports
    • 1x IPMI LAN via Intel I210-AT (shared w/ BMC AST2500)
  • Expansion:
    • 4x PCIe x16, 2x PCIe x8
    • 2x M.2 Key M 2280 w/ PCIe x4 signal
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 (rear I/O)
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (internal box header)
    • 4x USB 2.0 (internal box header)
    • 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x RS232/422/485
    • 1x PS/2 keyboard
    • 8x Digital I/O
  • Other Features:
    • 8x 4-pin fan header (2x for CPU, 6x for system)
    • Watchdog Timer
    • SMBus
    • IPMI ASPEED AST2500 BMC (optional)
    • TPM 2.0 (optional)
  • Operating temperature:
    • 10°C to 35°C
  • BIOS:
    • AMI
  • Dimensions:
    • 305 x 330mm

 Further information

The product page for the IMB760 can be found here. The product announcement mentioned the IMB760 motherboards will be available around August 2022. 

 

