QNAP Launches TS-216G: A 2-Bay 2.5GbE NAS System for Efficient Management and Rapid Backup Solutions

Mar 24, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 109 views

This month, QNAP Systems, Inc. rolled out the TS-216G NAS, a dynamic 2-bay network attached storage (NAS) system, optimized for both individual and workgroup use. Featuring a 2.5GbE port and hot-swappable capability, it promises efficient data management and enhanced reliability.

At the core of the TS-216G is a 64-bit Arm quad-core processor, complemented by a 2.5GbE port, 4 GB RAM, and a specialized Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI tasks. This NPU is designed to enhance rapid image recognition capabilities in the QuMagie photo management system, effectively reducing processing times and CPU workload, thereby improving overall computing performance.


TS-216G front
(click image to enlarge)

Jerry Deng, QNAP’s Product Manager, highlights the TS-216G as a cost-effective and intelligent storage solution. It facilitates centralized file management and improves collaboration with its easy file sharing and syncing features. Additionally, the device is capable of running media streaming and surveillance systems, making it a reliable private cloud solution for a variety of users.


TS-216G rear
(click image to enlarge)

Operating on the QTS 5.1 NAS system, the TS-216G encompasses a wide range of applications. It includes File Station for seamless file access and management, Hybrid Backup Sync to support diverse backup strategies, and Qsync for effective synchronization across multiple users and devices. The system is also equipped to handle multimedia content, with apps like QuMagie and Music Station, offering remote access to photos, videos, and music.

In addition to its robust features, the TS-216G is energy efficient, with a power consumption of only 4.973W in HDD sleep mode and 13.907W during typical operation. This efficiency is complemented by a 120mm cooling fan, ensuring stable performance under various temperature conditions.


QNAP TS-216G
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the TS-216G:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB on board (non-expandable)
    • 2x 3.5” SATA 6Gb/s, 3Gb/s
    • 3.5” bays:
      • 3.5” SATA hard disk drives
      • 2.5” SATA solid state drives
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5G/1G/100M LAN port
  • Other Features:
    • Hot swappable
    • Wake-on-LAN
    • 1x Fan 120mm, 12VDC
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 port
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Power:
    • Minimum 65W adapter (12VDC), 100-240VAC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 40℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 6.5 × 4.02 × 8.69”
    • 3.2 bs
    • Tower form factor

Further Information

For pricing details on the TS-216G, QNAP has not provided specific information. Refer to the official product announcement or visit the TS-216G product page for more comprehensive information.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

