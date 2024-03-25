QNAP Launches TS-216G: A 2-Bay 2.5GbE NAS System for Efficient Management and Rapid Backup Solutions

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

This month, QNAP Systems, Inc. rolled out the TS-216G NAS, a dynamic 2-bay network attached storage (NAS) system, optimized for both individual and workgroup use. Featuring a 2.5GbE port and hot-swappable capability, it promises efficient data management and enhanced reliability.

At the core of the TS-216G is a 64-bit Arm quad-core processor, complemented by a 2.5GbE port, 4 GB RAM, and a specialized Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI tasks. This NPU is designed to enhance rapid image recognition capabilities in the QuMagie photo management system, effectively reducing processing times and CPU workload, thereby improving overall computing performance.