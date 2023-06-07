The Epi 32U4 is a miniature board compatible with Arduino

The Epi 32U4 is a miniature board compatible with ArduinoJun 6, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 153 views
Crowdsupply launched last month a tiny embedded board powered by an ATmega32 microcontroller. This open-source device features an USB Type-C port and it provides up to 23x IOs with support for serial protocols as I2C, SPI, etc.
The product page indicates that the Epi 32U4 features the same microcontroller as the Arduino Leonardo, in this case the ATmega32u4 MCU with the following features:
- ATmega32u4 — 8-bit AVR RISC-based MCU (up to 16MHz); 32KB Flash, 2.5KB SRAM, 1KB EEPROM