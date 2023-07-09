MicroSOM features STM32MP1 Series MCU

MicroSOM features STM32MP1 Series MCUJul 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 33 views
The MicroGEA STM32MP13 is a small embedded product based on one of the latest STM32 processors designed for wearables and low-powered consumer applications. Additionally, the device is industrial qualified and supports Linux operating systems.
According to the product brief, the MicroGEA STM32MP13 integrates the following microcontroller:
- STM32MP135 — 32-bit Arm Cortex-A7 (Up to 1.0GHz); L1 32Kb, 128Kb L2 Cache; w/ Arm NEON and Arm TrustZone support