MicroSOM features STM32MP1 Series MCU

Jul 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 33 views

The MicroGEA STM32MP13 is a small embedded product based on one of the latest STM32 processors designed for wearables and low-powered consumer applications. Additionally, the device is industrial qualified and supports Linux operating systems.

According to the product brief, the MicroGEA STM32MP13 integrates the following microcontroller:

  • STM32MP135 — 32-bit Arm Cortex-A7 (Up to 1.0GHz); L1 32Kb, 128Kb L2 Cache; w/ Arm NEON and Arm TrustZone support


MicroGEA STM32MP13 block diagram
The STM32MP135 datasheet indicates that “the devices offer two ADCs, a low-power secured RTC, ten general-purpose 16-bit timers, two 32-bit timers, two PWM timers for motor control, five low-power timers, a secured true random number generator (RNG), and an advanced secured cryptographic acceleration cell.”

The microcontroller also integrates a LCD-TFT controller, supporting up to 24-bit color depth and WXGA resolution (1366 × 768) at 60 frames per second.


MicroGEA STM32MP13
The module boasts up to 1GB of LPDDR3L memory and features a soldered 4GB on-board eMMC for reliable storage.

Some of the protocols featured are 2x SPI, 4x UART, 2x USART, 2x CAN, 2x I2C, 2x Analog, 2x SD/MMC and multiple GPIOs.

The product page mentions that the module operates on Linux and is Yocto compatible. Additionally, It’s also industrial qualified offering a wide operating temperature range for harsh environments.

Specifications listed for these MicroGEA STM32MP13 include:

  • Memory/Storage: 
    • Up to 1GB LPDDR3L
    • 4GB eMMC (soldered)
  • Display:
    • LCD-TFT controller 
  • Audio:
    • SAI interface
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 10/100 Ethernet interface
    • 1x RMII (optional)
  • I/O Interface:
    • UART, I2C, SPI
    • CAN, SDIO, GPIOs
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Host 2.0
    • 1x USB OTG 2.0
  • Power: 
    • 3.3V DC
  • OS:
    • Linux
    • Yocto
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 125°C
  • Mechanical: 
    • 25 x 25mm

Further information

Engicam hasn’t revealed the price for this specific device. For additional technical documentation, refer to the MicroGEA STM32MP13 product page

