Open-Source 8-Bit Gaming Console based on Arduino platform

Dec 6, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 223 views

Kickstarter recently featured the Arduboy Mini which is an 8-bit video game console based on the Arduino platform. The tiny console includes more than 300 games and it can also be used to learn to code games using the tutorials from the Arduboy Community.

As other Arduboy models released in the past (i.e. Arduboy FX), the Arduboy Mini is also powered by the ATmega32u4 processor (up to 16MHz) often found in Arduino Leonardo boards. 

  • ATmega32u4  — 32KB Flash, 2.5KB RAM, 1KB EEPROM

 
Models available (left) and expanded view (right)
(click images to enlarge)
        

The display featured on the device seems to be a monochrome 128x 64 pixel OLED display. As seen in the image below, there are up to 6 tactile switches and a 16MB external flash IC for extra storage. 

The product page specifies that the 2-layer PCB provides pads to add a speaker and a rechargeable Li-Ion battery. Additionally, the board also includes on-board circuitry for battery charging.


Arduboy games demo
(click image to enlarge)
        

The campaign also mentioned, “All of the pins from the microcontroller are available and a standard ISCP header for reprogramming the bootloader is provided as well. Design files for 3d-printable cases will be available to download.”

The Arduboy Community offers several resources to help users with general questions, software development, etc. The community also provides a section for tutorials and games compatible with the Arduboy devices.

   
Arduboy PCB-board (left) and Arduboy FX & Arduboy Mini (right)
(click images to enlarge)
 

Further information

The standard Arduboy Mini costs $29.00 not including shipping while the Graffiti Edition sells for $34.00. There is also a Pledge that offers 10x Arduboy Mini devices for $240.00. See the Kickstarter page for more details. 

