Open-Source 8-Bit Gaming Console based on Arduino platform

Kickstarter recently featured the Arduboy Mini which is an 8-bit video game console based on the Arduino platform. The tiny console includes more than 300 games and it can also be used to learn to code games using the tutorials from the Arduboy Community.

As other Arduboy models released in the past (i.e. Arduboy FX), the Arduboy Mini is also powered by the ATmega32u4 processor (up to 16MHz) often found in Arduino Leonardo boards.

