Low-cost CH32V003 USB dev board with RISC-V MCU

LECTRONZ has recently unveiled one of their latest products called the CH32V003 USB Development Board, designed to provide developers and enthusiasts with a versatile and compact platform for RISC-V microcontroller experimentation.

As its name implies, at the heart of this board lies the cost-effective CH32V003F4U6 microcontroller by WCH, boasting a clock frequency of up to 48 MHz, 16KB of Flash memory, and 2KB of RAM.