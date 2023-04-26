All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
DFRobot debuts compact x86 Single Board Computer

Apr 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 280 views

The LattePanda Sigma is a new single board computer featuring a 13th gen i5 processor along with an ATmega32 coprocessor. The device is equipped with multiple interfaces and flexible expansion ports.

The new LattePanda model is available only with the following Intel core processor with support for four 4K simultaneous displays:

  • i5-1340P12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.40 – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, 20-64W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz), 80 EU
  • ATmega32U4-MU – 8-bit (up to 16MHz), 32KB Flash, 2.5 KB SRAM, 1 KB EEPROM


LattePanda Sigma side views
(click image to enlarge)

The product page shows two variants, one with 16GB RAM and another with 16GB RAM + 500GB SSD storage. The latter model also includes a Wi-Fi 6E module.

 
LattePanda Sigma top view (left) and bottom view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

As other previous LattePanda boards, the new model provides a 34-pin header routed to the ATmega32U4 microcontroller. See the image above for more details.

   
LattePanda Sigma kit
(click image to enlarge)

The Wiki page which can be found here, provides a guide on how to install the OSes supported by this device such as Windows 10/11 and Ubuntu 22.04. Additional resources as drivers and 3D models can be found on the LattePandaTeam GitHub repository.

LattePanda Sigma demo

The package order appears to include the SBC, 1x cooling fan, 2x thermal pads for M.2 SSD, 1x, metal protective bottom plate, 1x power adapter w/ DC cable, 1x AC Cable(EU & US & UK), 1x RTC Battery and the user manual.

Specifications listed for the LattePanda Sigma:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual-Channel LPDDR5-6400 (up to 16GB)
    • M.2 SSD (NVMe/SATA)
    • 1x MicroSim Card Slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • HDMI 2.1 (up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz)
    • DP 1.4a (up to 7680 x 4320 @60Hz) 
    • eDP 1.4b (up to 4096 x 2304 @120Hz)
    • 3.5mm Audio jack (Line-Out/Mic-in) 
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 GbE Ethernet LAN ports
    • Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E Module (optional)
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 M Key (Type 2280)
    • M.2 B Key (Type 2242/2252/2280)
    • M.2 E Key (Type 2230)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 34-Pin header (ATmega32U4 I/Os)
    • 5V Power pins
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
  • USB:
    • 2x USB2.0
    • 2x USB3.2 Gen 2
    • 2x Thunderbolt 4 
    • USB 2.0 (4-pin connector)
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
    • RTC Battery
    • Fan connector
  • Power:
    • 12-20V DC in (DC jack)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0℃ to 45℃
  • Mechanical:
    • 3.5″, 146 x 102 mm

Further information

The LattePanda Sigma variant with 16GB/500GB SSD and Wi-Fi 6E costs $648.00. The variant without SSD or Wi-Fi support is advertised for $579.00. See the product here for more information.

