DFRobot debuts compact x86 Single Board Computer

DFRobot debuts compact x86 Single Board ComputerApr 25, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 280 views
The LattePanda Sigma is a new single board computer featuring a 13th gen i5 processor along with an ATmega32 coprocessor. The device is equipped with multiple interfaces and flexible expansion ports.
The new LattePanda model is available only with the following Intel core processor with support for four 4K simultaneous displays:
- i5-1340P – 12C/16T (4P+ 8E), (3.40 – 4.60GHz); 12 MB Smart Cache, 20-64W TDP; Intel Iris Xe Graphics (up to 1.45 GHz), 80 EU
- ATmega32U4-MU – 8-bit (up to 16MHz), 32KB Flash, 2.5 KB SRAM, 1 KB EEPROM