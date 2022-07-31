RISC-V based HydraUSB3 board is open source and supports high-speed protocols

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The HydraUSB3 V1 is a development kit that accommodates the WCH CH569 microcontroller. This device was designed to create projects that involve streaming or high speed protocols (i.e. SerDes and HSPI) via USB3.0.



As previously mentioned, the MCU compatible with this development kit is the WCH CH569 which is based on the 32-bit RISC-V3A core. According to the datasheet, this chip “integrates super-speed USB3.0 host and device controller (built-in PHY), GbE controller, dedicated high-speed SerDes controller (built-in PHY, can drive optical fiber directly), high-speed parallel interface (HSPI), digital video port (DVP), SD/EMMC interface controller and encryption/decryption module.”