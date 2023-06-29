The Core3566 module is compatible with the Raspberry Pi CM4

The Core3566 module is compatible with the Raspberry Pi CM4Jun 28, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 235 views
Waveshare Electronics recently featured a computer module that combines versatile features with a compact form factor. The Core3566 integrates a Rockchip RK3566 processor running at 1.8GHz and a 0.8 Neural Processing Unit.
This Waveshare computer module features the same Rockchip processor and provides similar features as the Radxa ROCK3 Model C SBC covered earlier this year.
- RK3566 — Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz); 0.8 [email protected] NPU; Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU; OpenGL ES3.2/2.0/1.1, Vulkan1.1 support