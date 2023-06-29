The Core3566 module is compatible with the Raspberry Pi CM4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Waveshare Electronics recently featured a computer module that combines versatile features with a compact form factor. The Core3566 integrates a Rockchip RK3566 processor running at 1.8GHz and a 0.8 Neural Processing Unit.

This Waveshare computer module features the same Rockchip processor and provides similar features as the Radxa ROCK3 Model C SBC covered earlier this year.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

