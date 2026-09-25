Pocket-sized OpenWrt router offers dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Gigabit Ethernet

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GL.iNet has unveiled the Mango 2 (GL-MG1300), a compact travel router with dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0. The device supports WireGuard and OpenVPN, along with Ethernet, Wi-Fi repeater, USB tethering and USB cellular modem connections.

The Mango 2 is powered by a dual-core MediaTek processor running at 880MHz, although GL.iNet does not identify the specific processor model on the current product page. This represents an upgrade from the original Mango, which used a single-core MediaTek processor operating at 580MHz.

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The router includes 128MB of DDR3L memory, along with 2MB of NOR flash and 128MB of NAND flash.



Mango 2 features

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Wireless connectivity supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with a 2×2 MIMO configuration. GL.iNet specifies theoretical speeds of up to 400Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 866Mbps on 5GHz. The original Mango was limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with speeds up to 300Mbps.

Wired networking is provided by separate Gigabit Ethernet WAN and LAN ports. The router also includes a USB 3.0 host port, which can be used with supported peripherals including USB cellular modems, and a USB-C connector for power.



Mango 2 front view

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VPN support includes WireGuard and OpenVPN. GL.iNet specifies throughput of up to 184Mbps with WireGuard and up to 95Mbps with OpenVPN DCO, compared with up to 45Mbps and 11Mbps, respectively, on the original Mango. The company also lists compatibility with more than 30 VPN providers.

The Mango 2 supports four methods for obtaining an internet connection: Ethernet, Wi-Fi repeater mode, USB tethering and a USB cellular modem. Multiple connections can be configured using Multi-WAN, allowing the router to switch to another configured connection if the primary link becomes unavailable.



Mango 2 tethering configuration

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Software functions include separate main, guest and IoT wireless networks on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The administration interface also provides GoodCloud remote management, Tailscale, DNS configuration, IPv6, port forwarding, dynamic DNS, parental controls and plug-in support.

The router runs GL.iNet firmware based on OpenWrt, with the web administration interface providing access to network, VPN, wireless, security and system settings. The system information page also displays the installed OpenWrt and Linux kernel versions.



Mango 2 cellular configuration

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GL.iNet has published a user guide for the GL-MG1300 covering initial setup, Ethernet and repeater connections, USB tethering, cellular connectivity, VPN configuration, Multi-WAN, security options and system settings. Setup can be performed through the GL.iNet web administration panel or the company’s mobile app.



Mango 2 (GL-MG1300)

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Compared with the original Mango, the Mango 2 adds 5GHz Wi-Fi, increases Ethernet connectivity from 10/100Mbps to Gigabit speeds and replaces the USB 2.0 host port with USB 3.0. Power input has also changed from Micro-USB to USB-C.

Specifications listed for the Mango 2 include:

Processor: MediaTek dual-core processor at 880MHz

Memory/Storage: 128MB DDR3L 2MB NOR flash 128MB NAND flash

Wireless: IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO Up to 400Mbps at 2.4GHz Up to 866Mbps at 5GHz

Ethernet: 1x Gigabit Ethernet WAN 1x Gigabit Ethernet LAN

USB: 1x USB 3.0 host

VPN: WireGuard up to 184Mbps OpenVPN DCO up to 95Mbps Support for 30+ VPN providers Tailscale

Controls: Reset button, Toggle button

Power: USB-C 5V/2A Under 5W

Operating temperature: 0°C to 40°C

Mechanical: 89 × 63 × 15mm 100g



Further Information

GL.iNet has not yet listed pricing or a general availability date for the Mango 2. The company also notes that the Mango 2 is currently unavailable in the United States due to recent FCC-related developments.