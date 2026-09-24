16-TOPS AI SBC with SATA 3.0 runs on octa-core Sophgo BM1688

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Orange Pi has published hardware details for the OrangePi O1, a 90 × 70mm SBC based on the Sophgo BM1688 processor. It pairs eight Arm Cortex-A53 cores with a RISC-V C906 coprocessor and a 16-TOPS INT8 TPU, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4X memory.

The BM1688 integrates eight Arm Cortex-A53 cores operating at up to 1.65GHz on the OrangePi O1, alongside a RISC-V C906 coprocessor running at up to 1.2GHz. According to Sophgo, the integrated TPU provides peak performance of 32 TOPS at INT4 and 16 TOPS at INT8, as well as 4.0 TFLOPS at FP16/BF16 and 0.5 TFLOPS at FP32.

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The processor targets edge AI applications including large language models, vision-language models, image analysis and multi-object tracking. Sophgo lists support for Caffe, PyTorch, TensorFlow, ONNX and MXNet.



OrangePi O1 top view

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The OrangePi O1 is listed with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4/LPDDR4X memory. Storage options include optional 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB eMMC modules, optional 128Mb or 256Mb SPI flash, a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 128GB, an M.2 M-Key interface for PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs and a SATA 3.0 interface. Orange Pi notes that the eMMC and SPI flash options are mutually exclusive.

The BM1688 also includes hardware for video and image processing. Orange Pi specifies H.264 and H.265 decoding of up to 16 simultaneous 1080p30 streams and encoding of up to ten 1080p30 streams, along with JPEG encoding and decoding at up to 480 1080p frames per second.



OrangePi O1 bottom view

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Sophgo provides additional details for the processor’s imaging subsystem, including support for dual 8MP30 HDR inputs or 8K15 SDR input. The chip can handle up to six sensor inputs and includes 2-frame HDR, 3D noise reduction and lens-distortion correction, as well as hardware acceleration for 360-degree stitching and fisheye dewarping.



OrangePi O1 side view

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Networking includes two 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports using YT8531C PHYs. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 with BLE, while an M.2 B-Key socket supports optional 4G or 5G cellular modules.

Display connectivity on the OrangePi O1 consists of an HDMI 2.0 output supporting resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz and a four-lane MIPI-DSI interface. Two four-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces are available for cameras.



OrangePi O1 pinout

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The board also provides two USB 3.0 host ports and two USB 2.0 host ports. Additional interfaces shown by Orange Pi include two CAN interfaces, RS485, a TTL debug UART, an RTC backup-battery connection, a 12V fan header and audio interfaces for headphones, a speaker and an electret microphone.

A 26-pin expansion header exposes GPIO along with UART, I2C, SPI and PWM signals. The board also includes power and reset buttons.



OrangePi O1

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Orange Pi also highlights support for locally deployed Transformer-based models including Gemma-2B, Qwen1.5-1.8B, Llama2-7B and ChatGLM3-6B.

Specifications listed for the OrangePi O1 include:

Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4/LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC Up to 256Mb SPI flash 1x microSD card slot

Expansion: 1x M.2 M-Key for PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD 1x SATA 3.0 interface

Display: 1x HDMI 2.0, up to 4K60 1x 4-lane MIPI-DSI

Camera: 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI

Networking: 2x GbE Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 with BLE M.2 B-Key for optional 4G/5G module

Audio: 1x 3.5mm audio input/output jack 1x 2-pin speaker output Electret microphone input

I/O: 26-pin header CAN, RS485 Debug TTL UART

USB: 2x USB 3.0 host 2x USB 2.0 host

Other: 4-pin 12V fan connector RTC backup battery connector Power button Reset button

Power: USB Type-C 20V / 3.25A

Mechanical: 90 × 70mm 76g



Further Information

Orange Pi has not provided pricing or availability information for the OrangePi O1 at the time of writing, although the product page is already available.