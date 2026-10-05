TechNexion TELOS-AI4000 delivers 40 TOPS in compact form factor

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TELOS-AI4000 by TechNexion is a compact edge-AI accelerator module based on NXP’s Ara240 discrete neural processing unit. The module delivers up to 40 TOPS of AI performance, supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4 memory and is intended for vision, generative AI and other embedded inference workloads.

The Ara240 has appeared in several accelerators covered by LinuxGizmos this year, including modules from Geniatech, Forlinx, Gateworks and F&S. Similar to those devices, the TELOS-AI4000 supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4 memory, but uses a larger enclosed form factor measuring 75 × 60 × 25mm with a listed power consumption of 12W.

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NXP’s Ara240 itself provides up to 40 eTOPS and includes secure boot and a root-of-trust processor. The device supports PCIe Gen4 x4 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 host interfaces.



NXP Ara DNPU machine learning deployment flow

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On the software side, the Ara240 supports convolutional neural networks, transformer models, large language models, vision-language models and vision-language-action workloads. NXP lists TensorFlow, PyTorch and ONNX among the supported AI frameworks, while TechNexion additionally lists Caffe compatibility for the TELOS-AI4000.

TechNexion states that the module can run models including YOLOv8, LLaMA 2 and Stable Diffusion, and reports ResNet50 inference latency of 2ms. Communication with the host is handled over PCIe, with DMA support available for TechNexion’s Telos platform.



TELOS-AI4000 dimensions in mm

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The TELOS-AI4000 supports Linux and Windows and can be automatically detected and configured when used with compatible TechNexion systems. The company also lists managed OTA firmware for cybersecurity updates and compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act.



TELOS-AI4000 top and bottom views

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The module operates from -20°C to +70°C and is offered with a 10-year longevity commitment and pin-compatible upgrade path. The company also provides a product brief, support portal resources, DXF and STP mechanical files, along with RoHS, REACH and conflict-minerals documentation for the TELOS-AI4000.

Further Information

The TELOS-AI4000 is already listed on TechNexion’s product site. Pricing and detailed availability information are not currently provided.