A733 development board with LPDDR5, PCIe storage and RISC-V coprocessor

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Shenzhen Graperain Technology has featured an Allwinner A733 development platform with a gold-finger system-on-module and carrier board. It provides an octa-core Arm processor, 3-TOPS NPU, LPDDR5 memory, M.2 storage, GbE and multiple display and camera interfaces.

The Allwinner A733 integrates two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, with Graperain specifying a maximum CPU frequency of 2.0GHz. The SoC also includes a BXM-4-64 MC1 GPU with OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.3 and OpenCL 3.0 support, along with a 3-TOPS NPU for local AI workloads and a Xuantie E902 RISC-V coprocessor.

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The module supports 2GB, 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, with 2GB listed as the standard configuration. Storage options include eMMC capacities ranging from 8GB to 256GB as well as UFS 3.0. The carrier board also provides an M.2 slot supporting 2280-format PCIe SSDs.



Allwinner A733 block diagram

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Video capabilities include hardware decoding of H.265, VP9 and AVS2 content at up to 8K at 24fps, while H.264 decoding reaches 4K at 30fps. The encoder supports H.265 and H.264 at up to 4K at 30fps, along with MJPEG at up to 4K at 15fps.

Display connectivity includes an HDMI 2.0b output supporting resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz, two MIPI-DSI interfaces and DisplayPort 1.4 through USB Type-C. Graperain specifies up to 2K at 120fps from a single MIPI-DSI channel, while dual-channel operation supports up to 2.5K at 60fps or 4K at 45fps.



G733 SoM

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Camera expansion is provided through two MIPI-CSI connectors on the carrier board. Additional interfaces include two USB 2.0 ports, USB Type-C, a microSD card slot, three general-purpose UART headers, a debug UART, four ADC channels, RTC support and a 5V fan connector.

Networking consists of a Gigabit Ethernet port together with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. Audio interfaces include a headphone output, two microphone inputs and stereo speaker outputs.



G733 development board

(click image to enlarge)

The carrier board measures 130 × 90mm, while the A733 system-on-module measures 69.6 × 38mm and uses a 260-pin, 0.5mm-pitch gold-finger edge connector.

Software support includes Android 15, Buildroot and Debian 11. Graperain also provides hardware manuals, schematics, source code, development tools and related documentation with the platform.

Specifications listed for the Graperain A733 include:

Memory: 2GB LPDDR5 standard 4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR5 optional

Storage: Up to 256GB eMMC UFS 3.0 support 1x microSD card slot

Expansion: 1x M.2 M-Key for 2280 PCIe SSD GPIO expansion header

Display: 1x HDMI 2.0b, up to 4K60 1x DisplayPort 1.4 via USB Type-C, up to 4K60 2x MIPI-DSI

Camera: 2x MIPI-CSI

Networking: 1x GbE Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

Audio: 1x headphone output 2x microphone inputs 2x speaker outputs HDMI audio output

USB: 2x USB 2.0 host 1x USB Type-C

I/O: 3x UART 1x debug UART GPIO, 4x ADC RTC battery connector

Other: 1x 5V fan connector Power, reset, upgrade and customizable buttons

Power: 12V DC input

Mechanical: Carrier board: 130 × 90mm SoM: 69.6 × 38mm

Operating temperature: -25°C to 75°C



Further Information

The Graperain G733 development board and A733 system-on-module are available through the company’s product pages, although pricing was not listed at the time of writing.