Four-port IO-Link module for Raspberry Pi and embedded Linux systems

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Pinetek Networks has developed the IOL Core4, a compact IO-Link-compatible master module for embedded systems. It connects up to four industrial sensors or actuators over IEC 61131-9 SDCI and is intended for integration into custom control, monitoring and IIoT hardware.

The module uses two Analog Devices MAX14819 dual IO-Link master transceivers. The standard PT-1204 version relies on the host system to run the IO-Link master stack, while the microcontroller-equipped PT-1205 variant runs the stack locally on the module. Pinetek currently refers to the latter publicly as the IOL Core4 Pro.

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IOL Core4 block diagram

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The host interface provides 24V power, 3.3V logic, SPI, interrupt and chip-select signals through a 2.54mm header. A second header carries the four IO-Link ports with L+, DIA and CQ signals. Each port supports Class A devices, with up to 500mA available on L+ and 150mA on CQ.

The module operates from a 24V supply with ±20% tolerance, while the host side uses 3.3V logic. Pinetek specifies a maximum 24V supply current of 2A through the host connector.



IOL Core4 pro block diagram

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For evaluation, Pinetek offers a Raspberry Pi kit with the standard PT-1204 module, a carrier board, 24V power supply and sensor cables. The carrier connects through the Raspberry Pi 40-pin GPIO header and can optionally power the Raspberry Pi itself. Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 are listed as supported hosts.



IOL Core4 software and host integration architecture

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Pinetek’s software includes the IOL Master Application, with open-source C and Python examples available through GitHub.

User applications communicate with the master process over TCP, while the optional IOL Connect Manager adds IODD management, Node-RED integration, a JSON API, web-based configuration and SQLite support.



IOL Core 4 Evaluation Kit

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The IOL Core4 measures 60 × 45mm with a height of about 15mm and supports M3 standoffs. Its specified operating temperature range is -25°C to 60°C, although Pinetek notes that the final rating depends on the completed host-system design.

The module is compatible with IO-Link devices but is not itself certified as an IO-Link master. Pinetek describes it as a component for integration into larger systems rather than as a standalone product.

Further Information

The IOL Core4 Evaluation Kit is available from Pinetek Networks for €270 excluding VAT and shipping. The kit includes the standard PT-1204 module, while pricing and availability for standalone production modules can be requested directly from the company.