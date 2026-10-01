ESP32-S3 E Ink board with 800×480 display, mic array and IMU

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Makerfabs has added a 7.5-inch model to its MaTouch E Ink family, pairing an 800 × 480 four-color electrophoretic display with an ESP32-S3 controller, four-microphone array, six-axis IMU, microSD storage and optional camera. The board is intended for applications including information displays, voice-controlled interfaces and low-power dashboards.

The board uses an ESP32-S3R8 with two Xtensa LX7 processor cores running at up to 240MHz. It includes 8MB of PSRAM and 16MB of SPI flash, along with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity.

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Quad-Color Eink ePaper layout

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The 7.5-inch E Ink panel provides an 800 × 480 resolution and supports black, white, red and yellow. It uses a JD79665 controller over SPI and has an active area of 163.2 × 97.92mm with a 0.204mm pixel pitch. Makerfabs specifies a full-screen refresh time of approximately 20 seconds and an operating temperature range of 0°C to 40°C.

Audio input is handled by a four-microphone array connected to an ES7210 multi-channel audio ADC. Makerfabs lists the audio subsystem for applications including far-field voice pickup, beamforming and direction-of-arrival processing.



E Ink panel + OV3660 demo

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A QMI8658A six-axis IMU provides three-axis accelerometer and three-axis gyroscope data for motion and orientation sensing. Additional interfaces include a microSD card slot, native USB through a USB Type-C connector and a lithium-polymer battery interface with onboard charging. The display does not include a touch panel.

Makerfabs also offers the board with an optional 3-megapixel OV3660 camera. One of the provided examples captures an image from the camera, processes it for the four-color display and renders the resulting frame on the E Ink panel.



MaTouch ESP32-S3 7.5″ Quad-Color Eink ePaper

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Software support includes ESP-IDF 5.4.2 and Arduino. Makerfabs has published example projects for camera capture and voice-controlled image browsing, with the latter using the microphone array to select BMP images stored on a microSD card through commands such as “show next picture” and “show previous picture.”

Further Information

The MaTouch ESP32-S3 7.5-inch Quad-Color E-Ink board is currently in stock for $59.80, while the version with the OV3660 camera adds $4.80.