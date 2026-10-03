Banana Pi BPI-CM7 with Allwinner H618, Wi-Fi 5 and Armbian support

Banana Pi BPI-CM7 with Allwinner H618, Wi-Fi 5 and Armbian supportOct 2, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 332 views
Featuring the quad-core Allwinner H618, the BPI-CM7 is a compact compute module with onboard LPDDR4 memory, eMMC storage, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The module uses two 100-pin board-to-board connectors and is intended for use with Banana Pi’s BPI-CM7IO carrier board, which exposes multiple peripheral interfaces.
The Allwinner H618 has previously appeared in boards including Sipeed’s Longan Pi 3H, the Avaota C1 and Banana Pi’s BPI-M4 Zero. The SoC integrates four 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.5GHz alongside an Arm Mali-G31 GPU.
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The BPI-CM7 measures approximately 55 × 40mm and connects to a carrier board through two 100-pin board-to-board connectors.
Allwinner H618 block diagram
The published module layout images show a configuration with 2GB of LPDDR4 and 32GB of eMMC storage, along with a 256-byte EEPROM. Banana Pi’s documentation states that memory and eMMC capacities depend on the product configuration.
Banana Pi BPI-CM7 top view
The two 100-pin connectors expose HDMI, Fast Ethernet, USB, microSD and a range of general-purpose interfaces. These include GPIO, UART, TWI/I2C, SPI, PWM, I2S/PCM, DMIC, SPDIF and infrared signals, with power supplied through a 5V input.
USB support consists of one USB 2.0 OTG interface and three USB 2.0 host interfaces. The module also exposes an HDMI display output and 10/100Mbps Ethernet through the board-to-board connectors.
The module also includes a K019-CW43-Dw wireless module providing Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with an external antenna connector.
Banana Pi BPI-CM7 bottom view
Banana Pi has also documented the companion BPI-CM7IO carrier board, although it has not published images of the board. The carrier is described as providing USB Type-C power and USB 2.0 OTG, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, 10/100Mbps Ethernet, a microSD slot and a 40-pin GPIO header.
Additional interfaces include a mini-PCIe-style socket connected over USB 2.0, a SIM card slot, UART debug header, reset and FEL buttons, and a four-pin header for composite video and stereo line output.
Banana Pi BPI-CM7
Software support includes Android and Linux. Banana Pi documents an Armbian 24.11.1 Jammy image based on Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS with a Linux 5.4.125 legacy sunxi64 kernel. Its published test results show the quad-core Cortex-A53 processor running at up to 1.512GHz, approximately 1.9GiB of usable memory and a 29.3GiB eMMC device on the tested 2GB/32GB configuration.
Specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-CM7 include:
- Processor:
- Allwinner H618
- 4x Arm Cortex-A53, up to 1.5GHz
- Arm Mali-G31 GPU
- Memory:
- Onboard LPDDR4
- Storage:
- Onboard eMMC
- microSD interface
- Display:
- HDMI output
- Networking:
- 10/100Mbps Ethernet
- Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
- USB:
- 1x USB 2.0 OTG
- 3x USB 2.0 host
- Expansion:
- GPIO, PWM
- TWI/I2C, SPI , UART
- I2S/PCM
- DMIC, SPDIF
- IR
- Power:
- 5V input
- Mechanical:
- ~55 × 40mm (SoM)
- 2x 100-pin board-to-board connectors
Further Information
Banana Pi has published documentation for both the BPI-CM7 compute module and BPI-CM7IO carrier board. Pricing and availability were not provided at the time of writing.
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