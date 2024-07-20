All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Radxa ROCK 2F: An Upcoming Compact 4K Computer with Rockchip RK3528A and Wi-Fi 6

Jul 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 39 views

The Radxa ROCK 2F is a small computing device designed for a wide range of uses, from development projects to multimedia setups. It’s packed with features, including multiple GPIOs and an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 60 fps, making it versatile for technology enthusiasts.

Similar to the recently covered ROCK 2A, the ROCK 2F is built around the Rockchip RK3528A. This configuration includes a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM Mali-450 GPU, paired with LPDDR4 RAM. It offers flexible storage options, with provisions for an optional onboard eMMC module or a microSD card slot.

Radxa ROCK 2F interfaces
The ROCK 2F supports decoding of H.264, H.265, and AVS2 video formats at resolutions up to 4K at 60fps, and includes an encoder capable of handling up to 1080p at 60fps. It offers video output capabilities of up to 4K at 60fps through HDMI and supports up to 720 x 576 at 60Hz via an AV out port that also transmits audio.

While the device includes modern wireless technologies with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, it does not have the Gigabit LAN port found on the ROCK 2A SBC. However, it includes two USB 2.0 Type-A ports and one USB 2.0 OTG port, providing plenty of connections for various devices.


Radxa ROCK 2F interfaces
Operating on a 5V supply via a USB Type-C connection, this device includes an FPC Connector with PCIe 2.0 1-lane. This setup allows for the addition of SSDs, SATA, a 2.5G Ethernet port, and other devices. However, similar to the ROCK 2A, an additional expansion board or HAT is required for these upgrades.


Radxa ROCK 2F FPC connector
Preliminary specifications listed for the ROCK 2F:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • LPDDR4 RAM
    • eMMC (optional)
    • 1x microSD card slot
  • Audio/Display:
    • 1x HDMI
    • 1x AV Out
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 6 & BT 5.4
  • Expansion:
    • 1x FPC Connector w/ PCIe 2.0 1-lane
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
      • 2x I2C, 4x UART, 1x SPI
      • 5x PWM, 1x ADC
      • 2x 5V in/out, 2x 3.3V out
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG Type-A Port
    • 2x USB 2.0 HOST Type-A Ports
  • Other Features:
    • 1x MaskROM button, 1x Power button
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • OS:
    • Radxa OS, Android
  • Mechanical:
    • 65 mm x 56 mm

Further Information

The ROCK 2F product page does not include details about pricing; it simply states ‘coming soon’. Refer to the Radxa website for more information.

