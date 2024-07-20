Radxa ROCK 2F: An Upcoming Compact 4K Computer with Rockchip RK3528A and Wi-Fi 6

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Radxa ROCK 2F is a small computing device designed for a wide range of uses, from development projects to multimedia setups. It’s packed with features, including multiple GPIOs and an HDMI port that supports 4K video at 60 fps, making it versatile for technology enthusiasts.

Similar to the recently covered ROCK 2A, the ROCK 2F is built around the Rockchip RK3528A. This configuration includes a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and an ARM Mali-450 GPU, paired with LPDDR4 RAM. It offers flexible storage options, with provisions for an optional onboard eMMC module or a microSD card slot.