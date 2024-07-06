Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S with 8GB RAM + 32GB eMMC Now Available for Ordering

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The distributor Waveshare recently featured the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S (CM4S), a System on Module based on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, intended for industrial applications. It retains the form factor of the older Compute Module 3 and 3+, offering multiple standard peripherals.

The CM4S is equipped with a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A72 processor running at 1.5GHz. It offers various memory configurations, including 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM with ECC, and optional eMMC flash storage of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB.

There is also a Lite version, CM4SLite, according to the product brief, which comes without eMMC for cost-sensitive applications.