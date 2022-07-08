Sony Starvis based 8MP multi-camera solution for Jetson AGX Orin

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The e-CAM82_CUOAGX by e-con Systems, is an ultra-low light 8MP camera which implements the Sony IMX485 as image sensor. This device was designed as a multi-camera solution for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin development kit which is often used for autonomous robots and embedded vision applications.



e-con Systems launched this week the e-CAM82_CUOAGX which integrates the STARVIS IMX485 sensor made by Sony. According to e-con one NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin development kit should be capable of interfacing with up to six e-CAM82_CUOAGX cameras via 4-lane MIPI CSI-2.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The e-CAM82_CUOAGX is consists of a camera module, an adapter board and a lens which can be seen below. The camera module is a compact, high performance 8MP camera with external Image Signal Processor (ISP) and variable speed shutter.