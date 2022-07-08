All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Sony Starvis based 8MP multi-camera solution for Jetson AGX Orin

Jul 7, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 151 views

The e-CAM82_CUOAGX by e-con Systems, is an ultra-low light 8MP camera which implements the Sony IMX485 as image sensor. This device was designed as a multi-camera solution for the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin development kit which is often used for autonomous robots and embedded vision applications.

e-con Systems launched this week the e-CAM82_CUOAGX which integrates the STARVIS IMX485 sensor made by Sony. According to e-con one NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin development kit should be capable of interfacing with up to six e-CAM82_CUOAGX cameras via 4-lane MIPI CSI-2. 

The e-CAM82_CUOAGX is consists of a camera module, an adapter board and a lens which can be seen below. The camera module is a compact, high performance 8MP camera with external Image Signal Processor (ISP) and variable speed shutter.


e-CAM82_CUOAGX multi-camera solution and demo
The camera module features the 1/1.2″ IMX485 CMOS image sensor from Sony’s Starvis family. The camera module provides a 26-pin Samtec connector to interface with the adapter board which works as a bridge between the NVIDIA Jetson AGX ORIN and the camera module. 

 
Custom lens camera module
On the other side, the adapter board has a 30-pin IPEX connector and uses a 30cm IPEX cable to interface with the Jetson AGX ORIN development kit. 

 
Adapter board and lens
The e-CAM82_CUOAGX supports Orin Jetpack 5.0 DP/L4T 34.1 from NVIDIA. e-con Systems is also supplying customers with a V4L2 Linux driver for MIPI CSI-2 which enables video preview, still image capture and camera controls via IOCTLs.  

e-con Systems has also provided a comparison table for popular NVIDIA platforms often used in industry. According to the comparison table, the NVDIA Jetson AGX Orin series stands out with AI Performance of 275 TOPS. For more information refer to this link.

NVIDIA Jetson Modules Comparison Table
(Sources: NVIDIA and Connect Tech)
Relevant key features of the e-CAM82_CUOAGX camera:

  • Sensor:
    •  Sony STARVIS IMX485 CMOS sensor
  • Sensor Type:
    • RGB RAW 10/12-bit
  • Max Resolution:
    • 3840 x 2160 (8MP)
  • Pixel Size:
    • 2.9 µm x 2.9 µm
  • Total Number of Pixels:
    • 3864(H) x 2200(V)
  • Sensors Effective Area:
    • 3864(H) x 2180(V)
  • Video Format:
    • YUV(NV12)
  • Frame Rate using Orin:
    • 1920 x 1080 @90fps in 10-bit output 
    • 3840 x 2160 @72fps in 10-bit output
    • 1920 x 1080 @60fps in 12-bit output
    • 3840 x 2160 @60fps 12-bit output
  • Optical Size:
    • 1/1.2″ CMOS Solid-State image sensor
  • Camera Controls:
    • Exposure (both manual and automatic) and Sensor gain 
    • Exposure time, Frame Rate and Sensor mode index
  • Power:
    • 3.3V 
  • OS:
    • Linux Ubuntu

 Further information

The e-CAM82_CUOAGX is available for $399 on e-con Systems product page. However, the company is decreasing the price down to $349 until July 15th of 2022. The e-CAM82_CUOAGX includes the camera module, the adapter board, a 30cm IPEX cable, a 16GB SD card and the lens.  

 

