AAEON 822AI Series is built around NVIDIA SoCs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The BOXER-8220AI Series from AAEON integrates the latest NVIDIA SoCs including the recent Jetson AGX Orin. The company has also announced a partnership with Cogniteam to develop ready-to-build robotic solutions for customers.

The BOXER-8220AI series includes four products based on NVIDIA SoCs. In this case, the BOXER-8221AI (4GB LPDDR4 RAM Jetson Nano), the BOXER-8251AI (8GB LPDDR4 Jetson Xavier NX), the BOXER-8240AI (32GB LPDDR4x Jetson AGX Xavier) and the BOXER-8641AI(32GB LPDDR5x Jetson AGX Orin).

— ADVERTISEMENT —



For quick reference, AAEON has compiled spec tables for each BOXER-8220AI device. Key features for the BOXER-8221 include one GbE LAN port, one HDMI port, 32GB MicroSD card slot, and four USB 3.2 ports.