AAEON 822AI Series is built around NVIDIA SoCs

Aug 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 254 views

The BOXER-8220AI Series from AAEON integrates the latest NVIDIA SoCs including the recent Jetson AGX Orin. The company has also announced a partnership with Cogniteam to develop ready-to-build robotic solutions for customers.

The BOXER-8220AI series includes four products based on NVIDIA SoCs. In this case, the BOXER-8221AI (4GB LPDDR4 RAM Jetson Nano), the BOXER-8251AI (8GB LPDDR4 Jetson Xavier NX), the BOXER-8240AI (32GB LPDDR4x Jetson AGX Xavier) and the BOXER-8641AI(32GB LPDDR5x Jetson AGX Orin). 

For quick reference, AAEON has compiled spec tables for each BOXER-8220AI device. Key features for the BOXER-8221 include one GbE LAN port, one HDMI port, 32GB MicroSD card slot, and four USB 3.2 ports.


BOXER-8221AI (left) and spec list (right)
(click images to enlarge)

From the table below, the key specs for the BOXER-8251AI include one GbE LAN port, one HDMI port, 16GB MicroSD card slot, 16GB of eMMC storage, four USB 3.2 ports and one MicroUSB port.


BOXER-8251AI (left) and spec list (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The relevant specs for the  BOXER-8240AI one GbE LAN port, one HDMI port, one DP1.4, two USB Type-C ports, four PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) ports, 32GB of eMMC storage, one MicroSD card slot, one 2.5″ SATA drive bay, one M.2 Key M, etc. 


BOXER-8240AI (left) and spec list (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The BOXER-8641AI which accommodates the Jetson AGX Orin SoC is available in one single model and its peripheral list can be found in the the end of the post for reference.


BOXER-8641AI (left) and spec list (right)
(click images to enlarge)

AAEON also announced their partnership with Cogniteam which will allow customers to develop complex robotics solutions faster and easier with the assistance of the drag and drop Nimbus robotic platform.

According to Cogniteam, Nimbus includes support for ROS 1/2, NVIDIA Jetson software packages and other already developed algorithms used in robotics. The video below shows a quick demo of Nimbus in action.

Nimbus demo

Specifications listed for the BOXER-8641AI include:

  • Processor System:
    • NVIDIA AGX Orin, 8-core ARM v8.2 64bit CPU, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 32GB 256-Bit LPDDR5x (205GB/s)
    • 64GB eMMC 5.1
    • 1x MicroSD slot 
    • 1x SATA drive bay
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • Wi-Fi 6 support
    • Bluetooth 5.3 support
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 E-Key 2230 (for Wi-Fi)
    • 1x M.2 B-Key
    • 1x M.2 M-Key
    • 1x RS-232/422/485 pin header
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 Type A Gen 2
    • 1x USB 3.2 Type C Gen 2 
    • 3x USB 2.0 Type A
    • 1x MicroUSB for OS Flash
  • OS:
    • Linux (NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0 and above)
  • Other Features:
    • Wall mount kit
    • 1x Power LED
    • 1x Reset button, 1x Recovery button
    • CE/FCC class A certified
  • Power:
    • 12V DC Jack
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 70°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 180.0 x 136 .0 x 61.1 mm

Further information

The BOXER-8221AI is available for US$425.00 and it can be found here. The BOXER-8251AI sells for US$1,117.00 while the BOXER-8240AI costs around $2,717.00. The company hasn’t released info about pricing or availability for the BOXER-8641AI, refer to its product page for additional details.

 

