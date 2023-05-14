All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Rugged computing System houses Jetson AGX Orin SoM

May 13, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 38 views

The Jetsys-5330 is a rugged small computer system built around the NVIDIA Jetson Orin AGX Orin System-on-Module. The new device from Elma Electronic features multiple expansion ports and can handle up to 6x GMSL2/GMSL1 cameras. 

The JetSys-5330 AI performance varies depending on the Jetson AGX Orin module selected. For example, the Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can deliver up to 200 TOPs while the 64GB variant can deliver up to 275 TOPs of AI performance.

Jetson AGX Orin specs
(click image to enlarge)

The company claims that this embedded product “can run deep learning-based inference engines to perform tasks such as object detection and image segmentation of multiple video image stream captured through GMSL1/2, HD-SDI, Ethernet or USB 3.0 cameras using high-speed circular connectors”.

The display interface consists of one DP 2.0 with 1.4 MST (Multi-Stream Transport) support. According to the datasheet, the JetSys-5330 can be configured with 4x RS-485 interfaces or a combination of 2x RS422 and 2x RS485 interfaces.

The standard variant appears to support up to 6x GMSL2/GMSL1 cameras (in x2 or x4 CSI), however the computer system can be optionally configured with three additional 1000BASE-T ports with PoE for ethernet cameras.

  
Jetsys-5330 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Elma Electronic also states that “the platform’s rugged design is IP67 rated and qualified to standards including MIL-STD-810G, MIL-HDBK-704F, MIL-STD-1275D, and others. The platform’s power consumption ranges from 53 W up to 130 W depending on the system configuration. Maximum weight is 16 lbs with an optionally available fan kit.”

The company suggests that the Jetsys-5330 is a suitable option for commercial or defense applications that require high computational performance such as computer vision, DSP, or robotics.

   
Jetsys-5330 rear view (left) and front view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Jetsys-5330 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 64GB DDR5 Dual-channel SO-DIMM
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 1000BASE-T
    • 1x 10GBASE-T 
    • 3x 1000BASE-T w/ PoE (optional)
    • 4x SMAs for antennas
  • Camera:
    • Up to 6x GMSL2/GMSL1 cameras
    • Up to 3x HD-SDI cameras (optional)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x DisplayPort 2.0
    • Audio Out/In
    • Mic Out/In
  • Expansion:
    • 3x mPCIe modules (one doubles as mSATA)
    • 1x M.2 B-key (PCIe & SIM support)
    • 1x M.2 M-key (SATA, NVMe support)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-422/485
    • 1x RS-232
    • Up to 8x GPIOs
    • 2x CAN bus
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2 Gen2
    • 2x USB Type-C w/ PD
    • 4x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 1x Reset button
  • Power:
    • 16.5VDC to 50VDC
    • 52W to 130W 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 55°C
    • -40°C to 71°C (extended)
  • Dimensions:
    • 112.4 x 343.5 x 214.5mm
    • Up to 7.26kg

Further information

Elma Electronic didn’t reveal pricing information for this device. Refer to the Jetsys-5330 product page for more details.

