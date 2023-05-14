Rugged computing System houses Jetson AGX Orin SoM

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Jetsys-5330 is a rugged small computer system built around the NVIDIA Jetson Orin AGX Orin System-on-Module. The new device from Elma Electronic features multiple expansion ports and can handle up to 6x GMSL2/GMSL1 cameras.

The JetSys-5330 AI performance varies depending on the Jetson AGX Orin module selected. For example, the Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can deliver up to 200 TOPs while the 64GB variant can deliver up to 275 TOPs of AI performance.