8MP HDR cameras available in USB and CSI flavors

E-Con has launched two 8MP/4K HDR cameras: a $199, CSI-linked “e-CAM81_CUNX” with an Onsemi AR0821 for the Jetson Xavier NX, TX2 NX, and Nano dev kits, and a $119 “e-CAM83_USB” with a Sony IMX317 that supports dual video streams at different resolutions.



Over the last two weeks, E-con Systems has introduced two Linux-supported, fixed-focus, rolling shutter cameras with S-mount holders and 8-megapixel, 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging. The e-CAM81_CUNX is a multi-board camera kit that works with Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit, as well as the Jetson Nano Dev Kit via a MIPI-CSI-2 interface. The camera also supports the Xavier NX dev kit equipped with the similarly Linux-driven Jetson TX2 NX module. The e-CAM83_USB camera, meanwhile, was announced last week (see farther below).







e-CAM81_CUNX with Jetson Xavier NX Dev Kit (left) and e-CAM83_USB

(click images to enlarge)







See3CAM_CU81







e-CAM81_CUNX

(click images to enlarge)



E-con cites the “resounding success” of E-con’s earlier See3CAM_CU81 USB camera with the same Onsemi AR0821 sensor for its decision to launch the e-CAM81_CUNX. The See3CAM_CU81, which launched last August, is a USB 3.2 Gen1 camera with a built-in ISP that sells for the same $149 price as the e-CAM81_CUNX. Last month, E-con launched a 13MP, 4K, monochrome See3CAM_CU135M USB 3.1 camera.The new e-CAM81_CUNX is a fixed-focus, rolling shutter camera that packages the 1/2″ AR0821 CMOS sensor in a dual-board, 30 x 30mm form factor with an S-mount lens holder for an M12 lens. The AR0821 has a 2.1 μm x 2.1 μm pixel size, 3848H x 2168V active area, 15.4 ke-/lux-sec responsivity, 41.8 dB SNR, and up to 140 dB dynamic range. Its HDR capability “helps to produce exceptionally clear and sharp images in challenging lighting conditions,” says E-con.The e-CAM81_CUNX outputs uncompressed UYVY and streams video at Full HD @ 30fps or 4K UHD @ 16fps. The camera ships with a V4L2 camera driver and has a -30 to 70°C operating range.



e-CAM83_USB

The e-CAM83_USB is based on a different 8MP/4K HDR sensor: Sony’s 1/2.5″ IMX317 with a 1.62 μm x 1.62 μm pixel size and a 3864(H) x 2196(V) active area. The camera features a dual stream capability that allows it to receive two video streams with different resolutions simultaneously. There is compliance with Microsoft Teams video conferencing devices and support for any DirectShow application including Skype and Zoom.







e-CAM83_USB, front and internal views

(click image to enlarge)



The e-CAM83_USB is equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port that uses USB 2.0 signals. The fixed-focus, rolling shutter camera has an S-mount holder for an M12 lens.

H.264 video encoding supports 4K @ 15fps (HDR) or 30fps (linear), as well as Full HD @ 30fps modes. You can also output in MJPG or YUY2. A built-in ISP provides controls for HDR processing, auto white balance, auto gain, and auto exposure functions. The camera has a 0 to 70°C operating range.

The e-CAM83_USB is plug-and-play compatible with Linux and Windows, with Android and Mac support available on special order. The 33.4 x 33.4 x 18.8mm camera ships with QtCAM for Linux and e-CAMView for Windows, both with video preview and still capture functions.



Further information

The e-CAM81_CUNX is available at a single sample price of $199 on the E-con product/shopping page. The e-CAM83_USB sells for a launch offer discount through Feb. 25 for $119 at the e-CAM83_USB product/shopping page, before rising to $149.

