Sony Starvis based GigE camera supports PoE

Sep 21, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 270 views

The e-RouteCAM_CU20 is a 2MP PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) GigE camera developed by e-con Systems. Additionally, the device integrates a high performance ISP to target low light applications.  

 

According to the datasheet, the RouteCAM_CU20 is a two board solution. The base board features an ethernet transceiver and an 8P PoE RJ45 connector. The other board contains the camera module which is a 1/2.8” IMZ462 image sensor from Sony along with an Image Signal Processor (ISP). 

RouteCAM_CU20 and enclosure
The on-board ISP includes an auto-exposure capability and an auto white balance feature to reproduce the true color of a scene. The company suggests using this camera in low-light applications. 

The ethernet LAN port supports 10Base-T, 100Base-TX and 1000base-T modes and is enabled to stream a maximum resolution of 1080p at 30fps. The camera includes IEEE 802.3af compliance and is compatible with 100m ethernet cables.


RouteCAM_CU20
For software development, e-con Systems provides sample applications for Windows and Linux OSes. e-RouteCAM_CU20 can also support Onvif for surveillance applications. 

RouteCAM_CU20 introduction

Relevant key features of the RouteCAM_CU20 camera:

  • Sensor:
    •  Sony STARVIS IMX462 Color CMOS sensor
  • Sensor Type:
    • 1/2.8” Optical format CMOS Image sensor
  • Sensor Resolution:
    • 2MP
  • Image Resolution:
    • VGA, 640 x 480 @30fps
    • HD, 1280 x 720 @30fps
    • FHD, 1920 x 1080 @fps
  • Pixel Size:
    • 2.9 x 2.9µm
  • Field of View:
    • 121.35°(D), 102.69°(H), 51.9°(V)
  • Video Format:
    • MJPEG, H.264, H.265
  • Optical Size:
    • 1/1.2″ CMOS Solid-State image sensor
  • Shutter Type:
    • Electronic Rolling Shutter
  • Operating Voltage:
    • 44V to 57V (PoE Standard IEEE802.3af standard)
  • OS:
    • Windows, Linux
  • Dimensions:
    • 48 x 48 x 41.9mm (no lens)

 Further information

The RouteCAM_CU20 launch price is $249 and it includes the PoE camera with lens, a 3m shielded ethernet cable, an enclosure and a PoE injector. The regular price for this device is $279. Refer to the product page for more info. 

