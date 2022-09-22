Sony Starvis based GigE camera supports PoE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The e-RouteCAM_CU20 is a 2MP PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) GigE camera developed by e-con Systems. Additionally, the device integrates a high performance ISP to target low light applications.

According to the datasheet, the RouteCAM_CU20 is a two board solution. The base board features an ethernet transceiver and an 8P PoE RJ45 connector. The other board contains the camera module which is a 1/2.8” IMZ462 image sensor from Sony along with an Image Signal Processor (ISP).