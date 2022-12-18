All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SB Components presents a DIY laptop powered by Raspberry Pi 4

Dec 17, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 188 views

SB Components just launched a user-friendly DIY modular laptop on Kickstarter. The LapPi 2.0 is being offered with the Raspberry Pi 4 board, but the company mentioned that the product should be compatible with other SBCs i.e., RockPi, Asus Tinker, etc.

LapPi 2.0 components include a pair of 5 Watt 8 Ohm speakers, a 7” capacitive touch screen LCD with 3.5mm audio jack (1024 x 600 pixels), a mini wireless keyboard, an 8 megapixels Raspberry Pi NOIR camera and a UPS compatible with two 18650 batteries.

LapPi 2.0 dimensions (left) and components included (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The kit includes 2x Micro HDMI connectors, 1x HDMI flex cable, 1x Type-C power cable and 1x Micro USB power cable in addition to the components mentioned earlier. To build the LapPi 2.0 case, the company provides up to 13x 3mm thick acrylic panels, 2x hinges, 1x pack of screw , 1x protective case, 1x pack of screw and standoffs.

SB Components also offering add-ons developed by them in the past, for example, the RFID HAT, the PiCube, the PiRelay-V2, the PiTalk 4G Hat and a few others. 

 
LapPi 2.0 specs
(click image to enlarge)

The acrylic panels are offered in clear and a few different colors that can be specified in the order. SB Components recently uploaded a demo video on YouTube to get an idea of the dimensions and the appearance of the assembled product. 

LapPi 2.0 demo
 

Further information

The Kickstarter page mentions that an instruction manual will be available once the campaign ends and shipping orders are estimated to occur around March 2023. The pledge that comes with a RPi 4 (Model B, 2GB) is advertised for ~$315.00.

There are pledges that include the Raspberry Pi 4 model B with 4GB and 8GB RAM as well. The pledge that excludes the Raspberry Pi 4 board starts at ~$242.00. 

There are additional pledges that ship the LapPi 2.0 assembled for an additional cost. Refer to the LapPi 2.0 campaign on Kickstarter to see more details about the pledges available. 

