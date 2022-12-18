SB Components presents a DIY laptop powered by Raspberry Pi 4

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SB Components just launched a user-friendly DIY modular laptop on Kickstarter. The LapPi 2.0 is being offered with the Raspberry Pi 4 board, but the company mentioned that the product should be compatible with other SBCs i.e., RockPi, Asus Tinker, etc.

LapPi 2.0 components include a pair of 5 Watt 8 Ohm speakers, a 7” capacitive touch screen LCD with 3.5mm audio jack (1024 x 600 pixels), a mini wireless keyboard, an 8 megapixels Raspberry Pi NOIR camera and a UPS compatible with two 18650 batteries.