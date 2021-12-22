All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi offers real-time monitoring

Dec 22, 2021 — by Eric Brown 949 views

SB Components has won KS funding for a $31 and up “UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi” with slots for dual 18650 Li-Ion batteries plus dual 5V micro-USB inputs, 8.4V 2A charging, a 0.91 OLED display, and real-time monitoring.

SB Components, which has launched Raspberry Pi add-ons such as the PiRelay 8, has gone to Kickstarter to fund a UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi. The Uninterruptible Power Supply HAT provides backup power during outages using a battery pack of dual, BYO 18650 Li-Ion batteries. The HAT “allows for the safe, orderly shutdown of a computer and connected equipment,” says SB Components.



UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi (left) and with Pi
(click images to enlarge)

The 23 UK Pounds ($31) Christmas special Kickstarter package is available through Dec. 25, at which point it jumps to $40. The kit includes the UPS HAT with 40-pin female GPIO header and built-in 0.91-inch OLED display plus an 8.4V battery charger and 6x stand-offs.


UPS HAT side view with optional round LCD HAT (left) and detail views
(click images to enlarge)

The UPS HAT provides dual micro-USB ports with 5V input with a 5V LDO. There is also an 8.4V 2A charging jack. The 94.5 x 56mm HAT communicates with the Raspberry Pi via I2C.

A real-time monitoring chip keeps track of voltage, current, power, and capacity in real time. Other features include a power switch, voltage balancing, a battery protection IC, and a battery reverse indicator.



Optional round (left) and square LCD HATs

There is also a $101 bundle that adds a 1.28-inch round LCD HAT and 1.3-inch square LCD HAT that fit over the UPS HAT’s battery pack. The bundle includes a Home Automation HAT and a PiRelay 6 HAT, which is much like the PiRelay 8, but with two fewer relays.

Further information

The UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi is available on Kickstarter through Jan. 22 for 23 UK Pounds ($31) through Dec. 25, after which it goes to $41. The Ultimate kit costs $101. Shipments are due in February. More information may be found in SB Components’ Kickstarter page.
 

2 responses to “UPS HAT For Raspberry Pi offers real-time monitoring”

  1. William Barath says:
    Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Sadly they chose to populate it with scam “9800mAh” batteries, which then colours their product with a “this is a scam” brush.

  2. Percy Kawas says:
    Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Yes, any battery over 3000 to 3400 mAh in 18650 form factor is a scam as you point out. Buyer beware!

